Lirik Lagu Thank U - U-Know Yunho dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thank U - U-Know Yunho

Igeon cheot beonjjae reseun

Joeun geon neoman algi

Ije du beonjjae reseun

Seulpeumdo neoman gatgi

Joeungeol nanwotdaga (I hate this)

Ige daeche wae (wae)

Apado geujeo (I hate this)

Deo oeropge dwae

Iksukaejyeo beorin ireon jeoreon pyohyeondeul

Seonuido dareun tteuseul uisimhage dwae

(Wae geuraeya doeneunde)

Da joke joke wae andoeneunde

Thank you for this

(Thank you for this)

Thank you for this

(Thank you for this)

Thank you for this

(Thank you for like)

Thank you for like

(Thank you for like)

Thank you for like

(Thank you for me)

(Thank you for me)

Thank you for me

(Thank you for me)

Thank you for dislike me

Deudieo se beonjjae reseun

Ilhuiilbi anki

Jom deo ganghaejyeoya dwae

Useo neomgil su itge

Segyereul dulleobwa (I hate this)

Chago neomchil geol

Eodumgwa bichi (I hate this)

Hamkke jonjaehae

Geureoke sesangeun mandeureojyeo gulleoga

Uttuk seo beotyeo gyunhyeonggam ilchineun ma

(Neo Geureon hanmadi)

Geurobuteo sijak doege

Thank you for this

(Thank you for this)

Thank you for this

(Thank you for this)

Thank you for this

(Thank you for like)

Thank you for like

(Thank you for like)

Thank you for like

(Thank you for me)

(Thank you for me)

Thank you for me

(Thank you for me)

Thank you for dislike me

Me me me me

(Thank you for this)

Me me me me

(Thank you for like)

Me me

(Thank you for me)

Me me

Thank you for me

Thank you for dislike me