Lirik Lagu Thank U - U-Know Yunho dan Fakta di Baliknya

Igeon cheot beonjjae reseun
Joeun geon neoman algi
Ije du beonjjae reseun
Seulpeumdo neoman gatgi
Joeungeol nanwotdaga (I hate this)
Ige daeche wae (wae)
Apado geujeo (I hate this)
Deo oeropge dwae
Iksukaejyeo beorin ireon jeoreon pyohyeondeul
Seonuido dareun tteuseul uisimhage dwae
(Wae geuraeya doeneunde)
Da joke joke wae andoeneunde
Thank you for this
(Thank you for this)
Thank you for this
(Thank you for this)
Thank you for this
(Thank you for like)
Thank you for like
(Thank you for like)
Thank you for like
(Thank you for me)
(Thank you for me)
Thank you for me
(Thank you for me)
Thank you for dislike me
Deudieo se beonjjae reseun
Ilhuiilbi anki
Jom deo ganghaejyeoya dwae
Useo neomgil su itge
Segyereul dulleobwa (I hate this)
Chago neomchil geol
Eodumgwa bichi (I hate this)
Hamkke jonjaehae
Geureoke sesangeun mandeureojyeo gulleoga
Uttuk seo beotyeo gyunhyeonggam ilchineun ma
(Neo Geureon hanmadi)
Geurobuteo sijak doege
Thank you for this
(Thank you for this)
Thank you for this
(Thank you for this)
Thank you for this
(Thank you for like)
Thank you for like
(Thank you for like)
Thank you for like
(Thank you for me)
(Thank you for me)
Thank you for me
(Thank you for me)
Thank you for dislike me
Me me me me
(Thank you for this)
Me me me me
(Thank you for like)
Me me
(Thank you for me)
Me me
Thank you for me
Thank you for dislike me
