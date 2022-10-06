Lirik Lagu American Valhalla - Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

I have no plans, I have no debts
The mind is not the carefree set
I'm looking for American Valhalla
So if it passes by, give me a holler
Please
I've shot my gun, I've used my knife
This hasn't been an easy life
I'm hoping for American Valhalla
But if I have outlived my use
Please drink my juice
Innocence
It's so hard to figure it out
Innocence
It's so hard to figure it out
I don't know
I don't know
I don't know
I don't know
It's so hard to figure it out
I don't know
I don't know
I don't know
I don't know
Where is American Valhalla?
Death is the pill that's tough to swallow
Is there anybody in there?
Who do I have to kill?
Artikel Pilihan