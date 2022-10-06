Lirik Lagu American Valhalla - Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

American Valhalla – Iggy Pop

I have no plans, I have no debts

The mind is not the carefree set

I'm looking for American Valhalla

So if it passes by, give me a holler

Please

I've shot my gun, I've used my knife

This hasn't been an easy life

I'm hoping for American Valhalla

But if I have outlived my use

Please drink my juice

Innocence

It's so hard to figure it out

Innocence

It's so hard to figure it out

I don't know

I don't know

I don't know

I don't know

It's so hard to figure it out

I don't know

I don't know

I don't know

I don't know

Where is American Valhalla?

Death is the pill that's tough to swallow

Is there anybody in there?

Who do I have to kill?