Lirik Lagu American Valhalla - Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 6 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB
Lirik lagu American Valhalla – Iggy Pop.
Lirik lagu American Valhalla – Iggy Pop.

American ValhallaIggy Pop

I have no plans, I have no debts
The mind is not the carefree set
I'm looking for American Valhalla
So if it passes by, give me a holler

Please
I've shot my gun, I've used my knife
This hasn't been an easy life
I'm hoping for American Valhalla

But if I have outlived my use
Please drink my juice

Innocence
It's so hard to figure it out
Innocence
It's so hard to figure it out

I don't know
I don't know
I don't know
I don't know

It's so hard to figure it out

I don't know
I don't know
I don't know
I don't know

Where is American Valhalla?
Death is the pill that's tough to swallow
Is there anybody in there?
Who do I have to kill?

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

