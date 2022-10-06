Lirik Lagu Love Don't Cost a Thing - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Don't Cost a Thing - Jennifer Lopez

Think you gotta keep me iced (You don't)

Think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)

Even if you were broke

My love don't cost a thing

Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)

If I wanna floss I got my own

Even if you were broke

My love don't cost a thing

When you rolled up in the Escalade

Saw that truck you gave to the valet

Knew that it was game when you looked at me

Pulling up your sleeve so I could see the Rolley bling

Saw you later in the corner booth

Raising up a toast so I would notice you

But your heart's a mess

Think you outta know

Doesn't matter if you're balling out of control

All that matters is

That you treat me right

Give me all the things I need

That money can't buy yeah

Think you gotta keep me iced (You don't)

Think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)

Even if you were broke

My love don't cost a thing

Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)

If I wanna floss I got my own

Even if you were broke

My love don't cost a thing

When I took a chance

Thought you'd understand

Baby credit cards aren't romance

So you're tryna buy what's already yours

What I need from is not available in stores

Seen a side of you that I really feel

Doing way too much, never keep it real

If it doesn't change, gotta hit the road

Now I'm leaving, where's my keys?

I've got to go

All that matters is

That you treat me right

Give me all the things I need

That money can't buy yeah

Think you gotta keep me iced (You don't)

Think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)

Even if you were broke

My love don't cost a thing

Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)

If I wanna floss I got my own

Even if you were broke

My love don't cost a thing

A thing, a thing, a thing

Yeah, yeah, yeah

You think the money that you make

Can substitute the time you take

Take the keys here to my heart

Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart

I think you need to take some time

To show me that your love is true

There's more than dollar signs in you

Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart

Think you gotta keep me iced (You don't)

Think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)

Even if you were broke

My love don't cost a thing

Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)

If I wanna floss I got my own

Even if you were broke

My love don't cost a thing