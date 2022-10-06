Lirik Lagu Love Don't Cost a Thing - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 6 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez. /Instagram.com/@jlo

Love Don't Cost a Thing - Jennifer Lopez

Think you gotta keep me iced (You don't)
Think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)
Even if you were broke
My love don't cost a thing
Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)
If I wanna floss I got my own
Even if you were broke
My love don't cost a thing

When you rolled up in the Escalade
Saw that truck you gave to the valet
Knew that it was game when you looked at me
Pulling up your sleeve so I could see the Rolley bling
Saw you later in the corner booth
Raising up a toast so I would notice you
But your heart's a mess
Think you outta know
Doesn't matter if you're balling out of control

All that matters is
That you treat me right
Give me all the things I need
That money can't buy yeah

Think you gotta keep me iced (You don't)
Think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)
Even if you were broke
My love don't cost a thing
Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)
If I wanna floss I got my own
Even if you were broke
My love don't cost a thing

When I took a chance
Thought you'd understand
Baby credit cards aren't romance
So you're tryna buy what's already yours
What I need from is not available in stores
Seen a side of you that I really feel
Doing way too much, never keep it real
If it doesn't change, gotta hit the road
Now I'm leaving, where's my keys?
I've got to go

All that matters is
That you treat me right
Give me all the things I need
That money can't buy yeah

Think you gotta keep me iced (You don't)
Think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)
Even if you were broke
My love don't cost a thing
Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)
If I wanna floss I got my own
Even if you were broke
My love don't cost a thing

A thing, a thing, a thing
Yeah, yeah, yeah
You think the money that you make
Can substitute the time you take
Take the keys here to my heart
Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart
I think you need to take some time
To show me that your love is true
There's more than dollar signs in you
Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart

Think you gotta keep me iced (You don't)
Think I'm gonna spend your cash (I won't)
Even if you were broke
My love don't cost a thing
Think I wanna drive your Benz (I don't)
If I wanna floss I got my own
Even if you were broke
My love don't cost a thing

