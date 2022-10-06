Lirik Lagu Black Magic - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black Magic - Little Mix

All the girls on the block knocking at my door

Wanna know what it is, make the boys want more

Is your lover

Playing on your side?

Said he loves you

But he ain't got time

Here's the answer

Come and get it

At a knocked down price

Full of honey

Just to make him sweet

Crystal balling

Just to help him see

What he's been missing

So come and get it

While you've still got time

Get your boy on his knees

And repeat after me, say

Take a sip of my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love

For a spell that can't be broken

One drop should be enough

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic

(And it's called Black Magic)

Take a sip of my secret potion

One taste and you'll be mine

It's a spell that can't be broken

And'll keep you up all night

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic

(And it's called Black Magic)

If you're lookin'

For Mr. Right

Need that magic

To change him over night

Here's the answer

Come and get it

While you've still got time

Get your boy on his knees

And repeat after me, say, Oh

Take a sip of my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love (Fall in love)

For a spell that can't be broken (Broken)

One drop should be enough (Ooh)

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic

(And it's called Black Magic)