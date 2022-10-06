Lirik Lagu Black Magic - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

All the girls on the block knocking at my door
Wanna know what it is, make the boys want more
Is your lover
Playing on your side?
Said he loves you
But he ain't got time
Here's the answer
Come and get it
At a knocked down price
Full of honey
Just to make him sweet
Crystal balling
Just to help him see
What he's been missing
So come and get it
While you've still got time
Get your boy on his knees
And repeat after me, say
Take a sip of my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love
For a spell that can't be broken
One drop should be enough
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)
Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine
It's a spell that can't be broken
And'll keep you up all night
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)
If you're lookin'
For Mr. Right
Need that magic
To change him over night
Here's the answer
Come and get it
While you've still got time
Get your boy on his knees
And repeat after me, say, Oh
Take a sip of my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love (Fall in love)
For a spell that can't be broken (Broken)
One drop should be enough (Ooh)
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)
