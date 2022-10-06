Lirik Lagu Hello You – Iqbaal Ramadhan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hello You – Iqbaal Ramadhan
Fly across the sky tonight
Discovering the brightest light
Wish I was here with someone to hold tight
Hello there
I wish it was you
Playing in the rain and wait the rainbow to come and we'll dance
I wonder if you'd always be right here
Hello there
Are you doing fine?
Every night thinking about you
Would like to spend my life with you
Those eyes that always make me feel like home
And you will just always be something that I'll never have
Everytime I had the chance to have a conversation with you
I'm always feeling nervous and I don't know what to do
Hello there
I lost my words
Thinking about you make me feel the clock stop ticking
And I'd always do that before I go to sleep
Hello you
Have a nice dream tonight
Every night thinking about you
Would like to spend my life with you
Those eyes that always make me feel like home
And you will just always be something that I'll never have
Everynight thinking about you
Would like to spend my life with you
Those eyes that always make me feel like home
And you will just always be something that I'll never have
Credits
Artis: Iqbaal Ramadhan
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Iqbaal Ramadhan
Fakta di balik lirik lagu Hello You – Iqbaal Ramadhan
