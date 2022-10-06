Lirik Lagu Hello You – Iqbaal Ramadhan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hello You – Iqbaal Ramadhan

Fly across the sky tonight

Discovering the brightest light

Wish I was here with someone to hold tight

Hello there

I wish it was you

Playing in the rain and wait the rainbow to come and we'll dance

I wonder if you'd always be right here

Hello there

Are you doing fine?

Every night thinking about you

Would like to spend my life with you

Those eyes that always make me feel like home

And you will just always be something that I'll never have

Everytime I had the chance to have a conversation with you

I'm always feeling nervous and I don't know what to do

Hello there

I lost my words

Thinking about you make me feel the clock stop ticking

And I'd always do that before I go to sleep

Hello you

Have a nice dream tonight

Every night thinking about you

Would like to spend my life with you

Those eyes that always make me feel like home

And you will just always be something that I'll never have

Everynight thinking about you

Would like to spend my life with you

Those eyes that always make me feel like home

And you will just always be something that I'll never have

Credits

Artis: Iqbaal Ramadhan

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Iqbaal Ramadhan

Fakta di balik lirik lagu Hello You – Iqbaal Ramadhan