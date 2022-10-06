Lirik Lagu Everything At Once - Lenka dan Fakta di Baliknya

As sly as a fox, as strong as an ox
As fast as a hare, as brave as a bear
As free as a bird, as neat as a word
As quiet as a mouse, as big as a house
All
I wanna be
All
I wanna be
Oh-oh-oh, all
I wanna be
Is everything
As mean as a wolf, as sharp as a tooth
As deep as a bite, as dark as the night
As sweet as a song, as right as a wrong
As long as a road, as ugly as a toad
As pretty as a picture hanging from a fixture
Strong like a family, strong as I wanna be
Bright as day, as light as play
As hard as nails, as grand as a whale
All
I wanna be
Oh-oh-oh, all
I wanna be
Oh-oh-oh, all
I wanna be
Is
