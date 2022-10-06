Lirik Lagu Everything At Once - Lenka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything At Once – Lenka

As sly as a fox, as strong as an ox

As fast as a hare, as brave as a bear

As free as a bird, as neat as a word

As quiet as a mouse, as big as a house

All

I wanna be

All

I wanna be

Oh-oh-oh, all

I wanna be

Is everything

As mean as a wolf, as sharp as a tooth

As deep as a bite, as dark as the night

As sweet as a song, as right as a wrong

As long as a road, as ugly as a toad

As pretty as a picture hanging from a fixture

Strong like a family, strong as I wanna be

Bright as day, as light as play

As hard as nails, as grand as a whale

All

I wanna be

Oh-oh-oh, all

I wanna be

Oh-oh-oh, all

I wanna be

Is

