Lirik Lagu Dark Horse - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dark Horse - Katy Perry

Oh, new

Yeah, ya'll know what it is

Katy Perry

Juicy J

Uh huh, let's rage!

I knew you were

You were gonna come to me

And here you are

But you better choose carefully

Cause I, I'm capable of anything

Of anything and everything

Make me your Aphrodite

Make me your one and only

But don't make me your enemy

your enemy, your enemy

So you wanna play with magic?

Boy, you should know whatcha falling for

Baby, do you dare to do this?

Cause I'm coming at you like a dark horse (hey)

Are you ready for, ready for (hey)

A perfect storm, a perfect storm? (hey, hey)

Cause once you're mine, once you're mine

(Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

There's no going back

Mark my words

This love will make you levitate

Like a bird, like a bird without a cage

But down to earth

If you choose to walk away, don't walk away

It's in the palm of your hand now baby

It's a yes or no, no maybe

So just be sure before you give it up to me

Up to me, give it up to me

So you wanna play with magic?

Boy, you should know whatcha falling for

Baby, do you dare to do this?

Cause I'm coming at you like a dark horse (hey)

Are you ready for, ready for (hey)

A perfect storm, a perfect storm? (hey, hey)

Cause once you're mine, once you're mine

(Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

There's no going back