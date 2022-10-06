Lirik Lagu Birthday - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Birthday - Katy Perry

I heard you're feeling nothing's going right

Why don't you let me stop by?

The clock is ticking, running out of time

So we should party all night

So cover your eyes, I have a surprise

I hope you got a healthy appetite

If you wanna dance, if you want it all

You know that I'm the girl that you should call

Boy, when you're with me

I'll give you a taste

Make it like your birthday everyday

I know you like it sweet

So you can have your cake

Give you something good to celebrate

So make a wish

I'll make it like your birthday everyday

I'll be your gift

Give you something good to celebrate

Pop your confetti, pop your Pérignon

So hot and heavy 'til dawn

I got you spinning like a disco ball

All night, they're playing your song

We're living the life, we're doing it right

You're never gonna be unsatisfied

If you wanna dance, if you want it all

You know I'm the girl that you should call

Boy, when you're with me

I'll give you a taste

Make it like your birthday everyday

I know you like it sweet

So you can have your cake

Give you something good to celebrate

So make (so make) a wish (a wish)

I'll make it like your birthday everyday

I'll be (I'll be) your gift (your gift)

Give you something good to celebrate

Happy birthday