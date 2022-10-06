Lirik Lagu Birthday - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Birthday - Katy Perry
I heard you're feeling nothing's going right
Why don't you let me stop by?
The clock is ticking, running out of time
So we should party all night
So cover your eyes, I have a surprise
I hope you got a healthy appetite
If you wanna dance, if you want it all
You know that I'm the girl that you should call
Boy, when you're with me
I'll give you a taste
Make it like your birthday everyday
I know you like it sweet
So you can have your cake
Give you something good to celebrate
So make a wish
I'll make it like your birthday everyday
I'll be your gift
Give you something good to celebrate
Pop your confetti, pop your Pérignon
So hot and heavy 'til dawn
I got you spinning like a disco ball
All night, they're playing your song
We're living the life, we're doing it right
You're never gonna be unsatisfied
If you wanna dance, if you want it all
You know I'm the girl that you should call
Boy, when you're with me
I'll give you a taste
Make it like your birthday everyday
I know you like it sweet
So you can have your cake
Give you something good to celebrate
So make (so make) a wish (a wish)
I'll make it like your birthday everyday
I'll be (I'll be) your gift (your gift)
Give you something good to celebrate
Happy birthday
