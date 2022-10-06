Lirik Lagu Religion - Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can we say goodbye to
To the lies you told
You know I'm wiser
I've been here before
I believed your stories
At least the blind in me
You gave my eyes what
They wanted to see
I've lost my reality
I've lost everything in me, mmm
You act like a God
And you're trying too hard, but I need it
I was once a believer (Believer)
Now I'm back to believing (Believing)
I'm trying to be smart
With a stake through the heart but I feel it
Turning into addiction (Addiction)
Praying in your religion, religion
Future doesn't matter
I'd give it up for you
Even though I know that
You'd never do
You know your power
And I know it too
I'll end up in fire
Burning with you
I've lost my reality
I've lost everything in me, mmm (Hey)
You act like a God
And you're trying too hard, but I need it
I was once a believer (Believer)
Now I'm back to believing (Believing)
I'm trying to be smart
With a stake through the heart but I feel it
Turning into addiction (Addiction)
Praying in your religion, religion
You act like a God
And you're trying too hard, but I need it
I was once a believer (Believer)
Now I'm back to believing (Believing)
I'm trying to be smart
With a stake through the heart but I feel it
Turning into addiction (Addiction)
Praying in your religion, religion
Artis: Isak Danielson
Album: Remember To Remember Me
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Pop
Penulis Lagu: Isak Danielson & Simon Stromstedt
