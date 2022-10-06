Lirik Lagu Religion - Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Religion - Isak Danielson

Can we say goodbye to

To the lies you told

You know I'm wiser

I've been here before

I believed your stories

At least the blind in me

You gave my eyes what

They wanted to see

I've lost my reality

I've lost everything in me, mmm

You act like a God

And you're trying too hard, but I need it

I was once a believer (Believer)

Now I'm back to believing (Believing)

I'm trying to be smart

With a stake through the heart but I feel it

Turning into addiction (Addiction)

Praying in your religion, religion

Future doesn't matter

I'd give it up for you

Even though I know that

You'd never do

You know your power

And I know it too

I'll end up in fire

Burning with you

I've lost my reality

I've lost everything in me, mmm (Hey)

You act like a God

And you're trying too hard, but I need it

I was once a believer (Believer)

Now I'm back to believing (Believing)

I'm trying to be smart

With a stake through the heart but I feel it

Turning into addiction (Addiction)

Praying in your religion, religion

You act like a God

And you're trying too hard, but I need it

I was once a believer (Believer)

Now I'm back to believing (Believing)

I'm trying to be smart

With a stake through the heart but I feel it

Turning into addiction (Addiction)

Praying in your religion, religion

Artis: Isak Danielson

Album: Remember To Remember Me

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Pop

Penulis Lagu: Isak Danielson & Simon Stromstedt

Fakta di Balik Lagu