Lirik Let You Love Me - Rita Ora dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Let You Love Me - Rita Ora
I should've stayed with you last night
Instead of going out to find trouble
That's just trouble (Yeah)
I think I run away sometimes
Whenever I get too vulnerable
That's not your fault (Yeah)
See I wanna stay the whole night
I wanna lay with you 'til the sun's up
I wanna let you inside
O, heaven knows I've tried
I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me
I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me
Say what's the matter, what's the matter with me?
What's the matter with me?
Oh I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me now
Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I
Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I
And every time it gets too real
And every time I feel like sabotaging
I start running (Again)
And every time I push away
I really wanna say that I'm sorry (Yeah)
But I say nothing (Yeah)
See I wanna stay the whole night
I wanna lay with you 'til the sun's up
I wanna let you inside
Oh, heaven knows I've tried
