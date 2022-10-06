Lirik Let You Love Me - Rita Ora dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Let You Love Me - Rita Ora

I should've stayed with you last night

Instead of going out to find trouble

That's just trouble (Yeah)

I think I run away sometimes

Whenever I get too vulnerable

That's not your fault (Yeah)

See I wanna stay the whole night

I wanna lay with you 'til the sun's up

I wanna let you inside

O, heaven knows I've tried

I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me

I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me

Say what's the matter, what's the matter with me?

What's the matter with me?

Oh I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me now

Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I

Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I

And every time it gets too real

And every time I feel like sabotaging

I start running (Again)

And every time I push away

I really wanna say that I'm sorry (Yeah)

But I say nothing (Yeah)

See I wanna stay the whole night

I wanna lay with you 'til the sun's up

I wanna let you inside

Oh, heaven knows I've tried