Lirik Lagu Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey

Summertime, and the livings easy

Bradley's on the microphone with Ras M.G

All the people in the dance will agree

That we're well-qualified to represent the L.B.C

Me, me and Louie, we gon' run to the party

And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder

Me and my girl, we got this relationship

I love her so bad, but she treats me like shit

On lock-down like a penitentiary

She spreads her loving all over

And when she gets home, there's none left for me

(Harder, yeah, harder, yeah)

Oh, take this veil from off my eyes

My burning sun will, some day, rise

So, what am I gonna be doing for a while?

Said, I'm gonna play with myself

Show them how we come off the shelf

Evil, we've come to tell you that she's evil, most definitely

Evil, ornery, scandalous and evil, most definitely

The tension, it's getting hotter

I'd like to hold her head underwater

Summertime

Artis : Lana Del Rey

Album : Norman F*cking Rockwell

Tahun Rilis :2019