Lirik Lagu Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Doin' Time - Lana Del Rey
Summertime, and the livings easy
Bradley's on the microphone with Ras M.G
All the people in the dance will agree
That we're well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Me, me and Louie, we gon' run to the party
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
Me and my girl, we got this relationship
I love her so bad, but she treats me like shit
On lock-down like a penitentiary
She spreads her loving all over
And when she gets home, there's none left for me
Summertime, and the livings easy
Bradley's on the microphone with Ras M.G
All the people in the dance will agree
That we're well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Me, me and Louie, we gon' run to the party
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
(Harder, yeah, harder, yeah)
Oh, take this veil from off my eyes
My burning sun will, some day, rise
So, what am I gonna be doing for a while?
Said, I'm gonna play with myself
Show them how we come off the shelf
Summertime, and the livings easy
Bradley's on the microphone with Ras M.G
All the people in the dance will agree
That we're well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Me, me and Louie, we gon' run to the party
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
(Harder, yeah, harder, yeah)
Evil, we've come to tell you that she's evil, most definitely
Evil, ornery, scandalous and evil, most definitely
The tension, it's getting hotter
I'd like to hold her head underwater
Summertime
Summertime, and the livings easy
Bradley's on the microphone with Ras M.G
All the people in the dance will agree
That we're well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Me, me and Louie, we gon' run to the party
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
Artis : Lana Del Rey
Album : Norman F*cking Rockwell
Tahun Rilis :2019
