Lirik Lagu Dun Dun Dance - Oh My Girl dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dun Dun Dance - Oh My Girl
(Yeah!)
Dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance
Just dance, just dance
Dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance
Just dance, just dance (I just wanna dance)
Yuseongi bicheoreom ssodajineun haneul
Geu arae neowa hamkke chumchugo sipeo
Saeksaegui otdeulgwa yeppeun aekseseori (Oh, baby)
Heureuneun jeo eumagi nae mameul seollege haji
I feel the disco rhythm in my body
Dareun amugeotdo saenggakajin ma (Oh, baby)
Yeah, baljagugeuro gadeukan mudae wie olla
Jayuroun momjit geu sarangseureon neukkim, oh, yeah
Jeo ttabunhaetdeon haruwa ilsangeseo beoseona
Oh, tonight
Just you and I jigureul deungjigo tteoolla
Mamkkeot crazy crazy crazy gin chumeul chwo (chumeul chwo)
Malliji ma jigeum nae gibuneun feel so high
Meolli meolli meolli da nunbusyeo (da nunbusyeo)
I just wanna dun-dun-dance
Dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance (*With you!*)
Oh, baby, give me, baby, give me, baby, give me more
Nal meomchuji ma love this song
Just wanna dun-dun-dance
Dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance (*With you!*)
Just dance, just dance (Just dance, just dance; *With you!*)
Ayy, shining like a disco ball
Ppalgan high heels on the road (Woo-woo!)
Got my eyes on you and you got yours
Jeo taeyangi dasi nuntteul ttaekkaji
Neon pyeongbeomhande mwonga dalla waenji myohan guseogi inne
Nan garyeojyeo inneun ge boyeo
Urin modu isanghae jogeumssigeun yeah
Sarameul gajanghan natseon jonjaedeulcheoreom
Oh baby, yeah
Yeah, nollaji ana gwaenchana jom deo gakkai wa
Dareun siseon ttawi da ijeobeoryeo uri, oh, oh
Neul bokjapan jeosesanggwa gidaeeseo beoseona
Oh, tonight
Just you and I jigureul deungjigo tteoolla
Mamkkeot crazy crazy crazy gin chumeul chwo (chumeul chwo)
Malliji ma jigeum nae gibuneun feel so high
Meolli meolli meolli da nunbusyeo (da nunbusyeo)
