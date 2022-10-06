Lirik Lagu Dun Dun Dance - Oh My Girl dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dun Dun Dance - Oh My Girl

(Yeah!)

Dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance

Just dance, just dance

Dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance

Just dance, just dance (I just wanna dance)

Yuseongi bicheoreom ssodajineun haneul

Geu arae neowa hamkke chumchugo sipeo

Saeksaegui otdeulgwa yeppeun aekseseori (Oh, baby)

Heureuneun jeo eumagi nae mameul seollege haji

I feel the disco rhythm in my body

Dareun amugeotdo saenggakajin ma (Oh, baby)

Yeah, baljagugeuro gadeukan mudae wie olla

Jayuroun momjit geu sarangseureon neukkim, oh, yeah

Jeo ttabunhaetdeon haruwa ilsangeseo beoseona

Oh, tonight

Just you and I jigureul deungjigo tteoolla

Mamkkeot crazy crazy crazy gin chumeul chwo (chumeul chwo)

Malliji ma jigeum nae gibuneun feel so high

Meolli meolli meolli da nunbusyeo (da nunbusyeo)

I just wanna dun-dun-dance

Dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance (*With you!*)

Oh, baby, give me, baby, give me, baby, give me more

Nal meomchuji ma love this song

Just wanna dun-dun-dance

Dun-dun-dance, dun-dun-dance (*With you!*)

Just dance, just dance (Just dance, just dance; *With you!*)

Ayy, shining like a disco ball

Ppalgan high heels on the road (Woo-woo!)

Got my eyes on you and you got yours

Jeo taeyangi dasi nuntteul ttaekkaji

Neon pyeongbeomhande mwonga dalla waenji myohan guseogi inne

Nan garyeojyeo inneun ge boyeo

Urin modu isanghae jogeumssigeun yeah

Sarameul gajanghan natseon jonjaedeulcheoreom

Oh baby, yeah

Yeah, nollaji ana gwaenchana jom deo gakkai wa

Dareun siseon ttawi da ijeobeoryeo uri, oh, oh

Neul bokjapan jeosesanggwa gidaeeseo beoseona

Oh, tonight

Just you and I jigureul deungjigo tteoolla

Mamkkeot crazy crazy crazy gin chumeul chwo (chumeul chwo)

Malliji ma jigeum nae gibuneun feel so high

Meolli meolli meolli da nunbusyeo (da nunbusyeo)