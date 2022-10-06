Lirik Lagu Humble - Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Humble - Kendrick Lamar

Nobody pray for me

It been that day for me

Way (yeah, yeah!)

Ayy, I remember syrup sandwiches and crime allowances

Finesse a n*gga with some counterfeits, but now I'm countin' this

Parmesan where my accountant lives; in fact, I'm downin' this

D'USSÉ with my boo bae tastes like Kool-Aid for the analysts

Girl, I can buy yo' *ss the world with my paystub

Ooh, that p*ssy good, won't you sit it on my taste buds?

I get way too petty once you let me do the extras

Pull up on your block, then break it down, we playin' Tetris

A.m. to the p.m., p.m. to the a.m., funk

Piss out your per diem, you just gotta hate 'em, funk

If I quit your BM, I still ride Mercedes, funk

If I quit this season, I still be the greatest, funk

My left stroke just went viral

Right stroke put lil' baby in a spiral

Soprano C, we like to keep it on a high note

It's levels to it, you and I know

B*tch, be humble (hol' up, b*tch)

Sit down (hol' up, lil', hol' up, lil' b*tch)

Be humble (hol' up, b*tch)

Sit down (hol' up, sit down, lil', sit down, lil' b*tch)

Be humble (hol' up, hol' up)

B*tch, sit down (hol' up, hol' up, lil' b*tch)

Be humble (lil' b*tch, hol' up, b*tch)

Sit down (hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)

Be humble (hol' up, hol' up)

Sit down (hol' up, hol' up, lil', hol' up, lil' b*tch)

Be humble (hol' up, b*tch)

Sit down (hol' up, sit down, lil', sit down, lil' b*tch)

Be humble (hol' up, hol' up)

B*tch, sit down (hol' up, hol' up, lil' b*tch)

Be humble (lil' b*tch, hol' up, b*tch)

Sit down (hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)