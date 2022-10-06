Lirik Lagu Humble - Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody pray for me
It been that day for me
Way (yeah, yeah!)
Ayy, I remember syrup sandwiches and crime allowances
Finesse a n*gga with some counterfeits, but now I'm countin' this
Parmesan where my accountant lives; in fact, I'm downin' this
D'USSÉ with my boo bae tastes like Kool-Aid for the analysts
Girl, I can buy yo' *ss the world with my paystub
Ooh, that p*ssy good, won't you sit it on my taste buds?
I get way too petty once you let me do the extras
Pull up on your block, then break it down, we playin' Tetris
A.m. to the p.m., p.m. to the a.m., funk
Piss out your per diem, you just gotta hate 'em, funk
If I quit your BM, I still ride Mercedes, funk
If I quit this season, I still be the greatest, funk
My left stroke just went viral
Right stroke put lil' baby in a spiral
Soprano C, we like to keep it on a high note
It's levels to it, you and I know
B*tch, be humble (hol' up, b*tch)
Sit down (hol' up, lil', hol' up, lil' b*tch)
Be humble (hol' up, b*tch)
Sit down (hol' up, sit down, lil', sit down, lil' b*tch)
Be humble (hol' up, hol' up)
B*tch, sit down (hol' up, hol' up, lil' b*tch)
Be humble (lil' b*tch, hol' up, b*tch)
Sit down (hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)
Be humble (hol' up, hol' up)
Sit down (hol' up, hol' up, lil', hol' up, lil' b*tch)
Be humble (hol' up, b*tch)
Sit down (hol' up, sit down, lil', sit down, lil' b*tch)
Be humble (hol' up, hol' up)
B*tch, sit down (hol' up, hol' up, lil' b*tch)
Be humble (lil' b*tch, hol' up, b*tch)
Sit down (hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)
