Lirik lagu LALISA - Lisa BLACKPINK dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 6 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB
Lisa BLACKPINK, simak lirik lagu LALISA dan fakta menariknya berikut.
Lisa BLACKPINK, simak lirik lagu LALISA dan fakta menariknya berikut.

Lirik lagu LALISA - Lisa BLACKPINK

Nae dwinmoseumman bwado aljana
Eoduwojil ttae bunhongbichina
Saehayan jomyeongi nal kkaeumyeon
Beonjjeokbeonjjeok sesangeul heundeureo

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la
La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la
What's my name? What's my name? (hey!)
La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la
La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la
What's my name? What's my name?

Meorireul hayake biunchae
Sikkeureon gamjeongeun taeullae
Burn burn burn
Geuttae nan ne galjeungeul haesohal champagne

Sip sip nareul deurikyeo
Geurae deo jeo nopi nae body batdeureo
Want you to ring the alarm
Sesangege allyeo nae ireumeda immatchwo

Say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me"
Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me"
Aljana attitude
Mwol deo eojjeoragu
The loudest in the room

Just say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me"
Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me"
Aljana attitude
Mwol deo eojjeoragu
The loudest in the room

Baby get the megaphone
Put it on speaker
I said I can't hear you
So you need to speak up
Put that shit on stereo
Everyone else on very low
Protect it like a barrier
Promise there's nothing scarier
Than me if anybody coming gunnin' for my man
Gonna catch a case
Gun up in my hand
Bam bam bam
Hit after hit though
Rocks in my wrist so I call 'em the Flintstones

Ring the alarm
Sesangege allyeo nae ireumeda immatchwo

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

