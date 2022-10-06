Lirik lagu LALISA - Lisa BLACKPINK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu LALISA - Lisa BLACKPINK

Nae dwinmoseumman bwado aljana

Eoduwojil ttae bunhongbichina

Saehayan jomyeongi nal kkaeumyeon

Beonjjeokbeonjjeok sesangeul heundeureo

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

What's my name? What's my name? (hey!)

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

What's my name? What's my name?

Meorireul hayake biunchae

Sikkeureon gamjeongeun taeullae

Burn burn burn

Geuttae nan ne galjeungeul haesohal champagne

Sip sip nareul deurikyeo

Geurae deo jeo nopi nae body batdeureo

Want you to ring the alarm

Sesangege allyeo nae ireumeda immatchwo

Say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me"

Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me"

Aljana attitude

Mwol deo eojjeoragu

The loudest in the room

Just say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me"

Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me"

Aljana attitude

Mwol deo eojjeoragu

The loudest in the room

Baby get the megaphone

Put it on speaker

I said I can't hear you

So you need to speak up

Put that shit on stereo

Everyone else on very low

Protect it like a barrier

Promise there's nothing scarier

Than me if anybody coming gunnin' for my man

Gonna catch a case

Gun up in my hand

Bam bam bam

Hit after hit though

Rocks in my wrist so I call 'em the Flintstones

Ring the alarm

Sesangege allyeo nae ireumeda immatchwo