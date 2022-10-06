Lirik Lagu U Got It Bad – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

U Got It Bad – Usher

Oh, oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

No, ooh

When you feel it in your body you found somebody who

Makes you change your ways like hanging with your crew

Said you act like you're ready but you don't really know

And everything in your past, you wanna let it go

I've been there, done it, humped around, ha

After all that this is what I found

Nobody wants to be alone

If you're touched by the words in this song

Then maybe

You got it, you got it bad

When you're on the phone

Hang up and you call right back (oh, you)

You got it, you got it bad

If you miss a day without your friend, your whole life's off track

Know you got it bad when you're stuck in the house

You don't wanna have fun

It's all you think about

You got it bad when you're out with someone

But you keep on thinkin' 'bout somebody else

You got it bad

When you say that you love 'em

And you really know

Everything that used to matter, don't matter no more

Like my money, all my cars

(You can have it all back)

Flowers, cards, and candy

(I do it just 'cause I'm-)

Said I'm fortunate to have you, girl

I want you to know

I really adore you

All my people who know what's going on

Look at your mate, help me sing my song

Tell her, "I'm your man, you're my girl

I'm gonna tell it to the whole wide world"

Ladies say, "I'm you girl, you're my man

Promise to love you the best I can"

See I've been there, done it, humped around

After all that this is what I found

Every one of ya'll are just like me

It's too bad that you can't see

That you got it bad, hey

You got it, you got it bad

When you're on the phone

Hang up and you call right back

You got it, you got it bad

If you miss a day without your friend, your whole life's off track

Know you got it bad when you're stuck in the house

You don't wanna have fun

It's all you think about (look at yourself)

You got it bad when you're out with someone

But you keep on thinkin' 'bout somebody else

You got it bad