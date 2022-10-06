Lirik Lagu U Got It Bad – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh, oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no
No, ooh
When you feel it in your body you found somebody who
Makes you change your ways like hanging with your crew
Said you act like you're ready but you don't really know
And everything in your past, you wanna let it go
I've been there, done it, humped around, ha
After all that this is what I found
Nobody wants to be alone
If you're touched by the words in this song
Then maybe
You got it, you got it bad
When you're on the phone
Hang up and you call right back (oh, you)
You got it, you got it bad
If you miss a day without your friend, your whole life's off track
Know you got it bad when you're stuck in the house
You don't wanna have fun
It's all you think about
You got it bad when you're out with someone
But you keep on thinkin' 'bout somebody else
You got it bad
When you say that you love 'em
And you really know
Everything that used to matter, don't matter no more
Like my money, all my cars
(You can have it all back)
Flowers, cards, and candy
(I do it just 'cause I'm-)
Said I'm fortunate to have you, girl
I want you to know
I really adore you
All my people who know what's going on
Look at your mate, help me sing my song
Tell her, "I'm your man, you're my girl
I'm gonna tell it to the whole wide world"
Ladies say, "I'm you girl, you're my man
Promise to love you the best I can"
See I've been there, done it, humped around
After all that this is what I found
Every one of ya'll are just like me
It's too bad that you can't see
That you got it bad, hey
You got it, you got it bad
When you're on the phone
Hang up and you call right back
You got it, you got it bad
If you miss a day without your friend, your whole life's off track
Know you got it bad when you're stuck in the house
You don't wanna have fun
It's all you think about (look at yourself)
You got it bad when you're out with someone
But you keep on thinkin' 'bout somebody else
You got it bad
Artikel Pilihan