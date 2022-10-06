Lirik Lagu It's Only Me - Kaleb J dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Only Me - Kaleb J

Selama ini ribuan hari

Kudekat denganmu

Lewati berbagai hal ku ada di sisi mu

Tanpa kau tahu perasaan ku padamu

Sendiri ku berharap

Memberi kasih walau tak kembali

I maybe not yours and you're not mine

But I'll be there for you when you need me

It is only me

Believe me girl it's only me

Yeah it's only me

I will always be the one who pull you up

When everybody push you down

And it's only me

Believe me girl it's only me

Yeah it's only me

Sekalipun kau tak pernah perdulikan rasa ku

Ku takkan acuhkan dirimu

Tapi kuharap suatu saat nanti kau tahu

Sendiri kuberharap

Memberi kasih walau tak kembali

I maybe not yours and you're not mine

But I'll be there for you when you need me

It is only me

Believe me girl it's only me

Yeah it's only me

I will always be the one who pull you up

When everybody push you down

And it's only me

Believe me girl it's only me

Yeah it's only me

Aku memang bukan

Rasa yang kau mau

Namun ku kan slalu ada

Untukmu untukmu

I maybe not yours and you're not mine

But I'll be there for you when you need me

It is only me

Believe me girl it's only me

Yeah it's only me