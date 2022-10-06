Lirik Lagu It's Only Me - Kaleb J dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Only Me - Kaleb J
Selama ini ribuan hari
Kudekat denganmu
Lewati berbagai hal ku ada di sisi mu
Tanpa kau tahu perasaan ku padamu
Sendiri ku berharap
Memberi kasih walau tak kembali
I maybe not yours and you're not mine
But I'll be there for you when you need me
It is only me
Believe me girl it's only me
Yeah it's only me
I will always be the one who pull you up
When everybody push you down
And it's only me
Believe me girl it's only me
Yeah it's only me
Sekalipun kau tak pernah perdulikan rasa ku
Ku takkan acuhkan dirimu
Tapi kuharap suatu saat nanti kau tahu
Sendiri kuberharap
Memberi kasih walau tak kembali
I maybe not yours and you're not mine
But I'll be there for you when you need me
It is only me
Believe me girl it's only me
Yeah it's only me
I will always be the one who pull you up
When everybody push you down
And it's only me
Believe me girl it's only me
Yeah it's only me
Aku memang bukan
Rasa yang kau mau
Namun ku kan slalu ada
Untukmu untukmu
I maybe not yours and you're not mine
But I'll be there for you when you need me
It is only me
Believe me girl it's only me
Yeah it's only me
Artikel Pilihan