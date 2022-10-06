Lirik Lagu Big Girls Don't Cry - Fergie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Big Girls Don't Cry (Personal) - Fergie

La, da, da, da

The smell of your skin lingers on me now

You're probably on your flight back to your hometown

I need some shelter of my own protection, baby

Be with myself and center

Clarity, peace, serenity

I hope you know, I hope you know

That this has nothing to do with you

It's personal, myself and I

We got some straightening out to do

And I'm gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket

But I've got to get a move on with my life

It's time to be a big girl now

And big girls don't cry

Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry

The path that I'm walking, I must go alone

I must take the baby steps 'til I'm full grown, full grown

Fairytales don't always have a happy ending, do they?

And I foresee the dark ahead if I stay

I hope you know, I hope you know

That this has nothing to do with you

It's personal, myself and I

We got some straightening out to do

And I'm gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket

But I've got to get a move on with my life

It's time to be a big girl now

And big girls don't cry

Like the little schoolmate in the school yard

We'll play jacks and UNO cards

I'll be your best friend and you'll be my Valentine

Yes, you can hold my hand if you want to

'Cause I wanna hold yours too

We'll be playmates and lovers

And share our secret worlds

But it's time for me to go home

It's getting late and dark outside

I need to be with myself and center

Clarity, peace, serenity, yeah

I hope you know, I hope you know

That this has nothing to do with you

It's personal, myself and I

We got some straightening out to do

And I'm gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket

But I've got to get a move on with my life

It's time to be a big girl now

And big girls don't cry

Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry

La, da, da, da, da, da

Produser: ​will.i.am

Penulis: Fergie & Toby Gad

Album: The Dutchess

Genre: R&B/Soul