Lirik Lagu Big Girls Don't Cry - Fergie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Big Girls Don't Cry (Personal) - Fergie
La, da, da, da
The smell of your skin lingers on me now
You're probably on your flight back to your hometown
I need some shelter of my own protection, baby
Be with myself and center
Clarity, peace, serenity
I hope you know, I hope you know
That this has nothing to do with you
It's personal, myself and I
We got some straightening out to do
And I'm gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket
But I've got to get a move on with my life
It's time to be a big girl now
And big girls don't cry
Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry
The path that I'm walking, I must go alone
I must take the baby steps 'til I'm full grown, full grown
Fairytales don't always have a happy ending, do they?
And I foresee the dark ahead if I stay
I hope you know, I hope you know
That this has nothing to do with you
It's personal, myself and I
We got some straightening out to do
And I'm gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket
But I've got to get a move on with my life
It's time to be a big girl now
And big girls don't cry
Like the little schoolmate in the school yard
We'll play jacks and UNO cards
I'll be your best friend and you'll be my Valentine
Yes, you can hold my hand if you want to
'Cause I wanna hold yours too
We'll be playmates and lovers
And share our secret worlds
But it's time for me to go home
It's getting late and dark outside
I need to be with myself and center
Clarity, peace, serenity, yeah
I hope you know, I hope you know
That this has nothing to do with you
It's personal, myself and I
We got some straightening out to do
And I'm gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket
But I've got to get a move on with my life
It's time to be a big girl now
And big girls don't cry
Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry
La, da, da, da, da, da
Produser: will.i.am
Penulis: Fergie & Toby Gad
Album: The Dutchess
Genre: R&B/Soul
