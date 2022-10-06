Lirik Lagu Softly Spoken - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Softly Spoken - Phum Viphurit

Sometimes I think 'till it hurts

Turning my feelings into words

Oh, I just wanna make you smile

But if I run out of words

I need these vibes to be heard

Oh, everyone could use a smile

I wrote this riff for you

It's true

I've taken flight with the birds

But now I'm fond of the dirt

I'm learning how to walk in miles

If I should stray from the hurt

I'll be adrift beyond earth

Forever thinking of your smile

I wrote this riff for you

It's true

I wrote this riff for you

It's true

Album: Bangkok Balter Club

Dirilis: 2019

Penulis lagu: Phum Viphurit

