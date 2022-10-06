Lirik Lagu Softly Spoken - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sometimes I think 'till it hurts
Turning my feelings into words
Oh, I just wanna make you smile
But if I run out of words
I need these vibes to be heard
Oh, everyone could use a smile
I wrote this riff for you
It's true
I've taken flight with the birds
But now I'm fond of the dirt
I'm learning how to walk in miles
If I should stray from the hurt
I'll be adrift beyond earth
Forever thinking of your smile
I wrote this riff for you
It's true
I wrote this riff for you
It's true
Album: Bangkok Balter Club
Dirilis: 2019
Penulis lagu: Phum Viphurit
