Lirik Lagu This Town - Niall Horan, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Waking up to kiss you and nobody's there
The smell of your perfume still stuck in the air
It's hard
Yesterday I thought I saw your shadow running round
It's funny how things never change in this old town
So far from the stars
And I want to tell you everything
The words I never got to say the first time around
And I remember everything
From when we were the children playing in this fairground
Wish I was there with you now
If the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and byways to be there with you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
I saw that you moved on with someone new
In the pub that we met he's got his arms around you
It's so hard
So hard
And I want to tell you everything
The words I never got to say the first time around
And I remember everything
From when we were the children playing in this fairground
Wish I was there with you now
'Cause if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and byways to be there with you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
You still make me nervous when you walk in the room
Then butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
And I know that it's wrong
That I can't move on
But there's something about you
'Cause if the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you
Drive highways and byways to be there with you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
You still make me nervous when you walk in the room
Then butterflies they come alive when I'm next to you
Over and over the only truth
Everything comes back to you
Everything comes back to you
