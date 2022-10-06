Lirik Lagu Round Are Way - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

The paper boy is working before he goes
Lying to the teacher he knows he knows
He didn't and he should've
Brought his lines in yesterday
Ernie bangs the sound and the day begins
The letterbox is open and your cash falls in
I'll meet you at the office
Just before the staff clock in
Round are way the birds are singing
Round are way the sun shines bright
Round are way the birds sing for you
Cause they already know you
Yeah, they already know you
The game is kicking off in around the park
It's twenty five a side and before it's dark
There's gonna be a loser
And you know the next goal wins
Cab it to the front as it's called a draw
Everybody's knocking at yours once more
Ernie bangs the sound
And no one's spoken since half past four
La, la, la, la, laaaa, laa
Round are way the birds are singing
Round are way the sun shines bright
Round are way the birds sing for you
Cause they already know you
Yeah, they already know you
Round are way the birds are singing
Round are way the sun shines bright
Round are way the birds are minging
Round are way it's alright
Round are way the birds sing for you
Cause they already know you
Yeah, they already know you
Artist: Oasis
Released: 1995
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Rock
Songwriters: Noel Gallagher
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Potongan lirik 'He didn't and he should've//Brought his lines in yesterday' menceritakan hukuman kepada anak-anak sekolah pada dekade 1970 hingga 1980-an. Jika Anda melakukan kesalahan, Anda harus menuliskan “Saya tidak akan (memasukkan perbuatan buruk apa pun di sini)” beberapa kali.
Sedangkan potongan lirik 'The letterbox is open and your cash falls in//I'll meet you at the office//Just before the staff clock in. The cash' mengacu pada cek pengangguran yang diterima melalui pos.
