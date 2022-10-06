Lirik Lagu Round Are Way - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Round Are Way - Oasis

The paper boy is working before he goes

Lying to the teacher he knows he knows

He didn't and he should've

Brought his lines in yesterday

Ernie bangs the sound and the day begins

The letterbox is open and your cash falls in

I'll meet you at the office

Just before the staff clock in

Round are way the birds are singing

Round are way the sun shines bright

Round are way the birds sing for you

Cause they already know you

Yeah, they already know you

The game is kicking off in around the park

It's twenty five a side and before it's dark

There's gonna be a loser

And you know the next goal wins

Cab it to the front as it's called a draw

Everybody's knocking at yours once more

Ernie bangs the sound

And no one's spoken since half past four

La, la, la, la, laaaa, laa

Round are way the birds are singing

Round are way the sun shines bright

Round are way the birds sing for you

Cause they already know you

Yeah, they already know you

Round are way the birds are singing

Round are way the sun shines bright

Round are way the birds are minging

Round are way it's alright

Round are way the birds sing for you

Cause they already know you

Yeah, they already know you

Artist: Oasis

Released: 1995

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Rock

Songwriters: Noel Gallagher

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Potongan lirik 'He didn't and he should've//Brought his lines in yesterday' menceritakan hukuman kepada anak-anak sekolah pada dekade 1970 hingga 1980-an. Jika Anda melakukan kesalahan, Anda harus menuliskan “Saya tidak akan (memasukkan perbuatan buruk apa pun di sini)” beberapa kali.

Sedangkan potongan lirik 'The letterbox is open and your cash falls in//I'll meet you at the office//Just before the staff clock in. The cash' mengacu pada cek pengangguran yang diterima melalui pos.