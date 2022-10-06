Lirik Lagu If I Got You - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

If I Got You - ZAYN

Think I'm from space

My soul fell down

I found the earth, not leaving now

I know your face, think you fell too

And ain't no place no, if I got you



Anywhere, anywhere

Anywhere you go

Anywhere you go

Round the universe

I'll be there, I'll be there

Wherever you go

Wherever you go, babe



Think I'm from space, my soul fell down

I found the earth, not leaving now

I know your face, think you fell too

And it's my place now if I got you

If I got you, baby



(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)



I don't care, I don't care

Wherever you've been

'Cause now you're with me

Floatin' through the night

Feels like we're dancin'

Is this the feelin'

The feelin' of fallin' in love?

'Cause I know that we've met before, babe



Think I'm from space, my soul fell down

I found the earth, not leaving now

I know your face, think you fell too

And it's my place now if I got you

If I got you



(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)



(Think I'm from space, space, I fell down

I found the earth, not leaving now

I know your face, think you fell too

And ain't no place no, if I got you)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) if I got you

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

If I got you



(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby

(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Credit:

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, Boy Matthews, Alex Oriet, David Phelan



Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini



Lagu kesembilan dalam albumnya Icarus Falls ini, Zayn menggunakan metafora angkasa dan alien dalam menyampaikan sebuah pesan lagunya.



Zayn menggambarkan bahwa perasaannya tidak cocok dengan umumnya. Kemudian, dirinya menemukan seseorang lain yang menurutnya juga tidak cocok dengan kebanyakan orang lain dan orang tersebut jatuh dari angkasa.



Dengan orang inilah, Zayn merasa tidak perlu lagi mencocokkan dirinya dengan orang lain pada umumnya. Banyak yang menganggap orang yang dimaksud Zayn dalam lagu ini adalah Gigi Hadid, kekasih Zayn pada saat itu.



Dalam lagu ini, Zayn menyebutkan dirinya tidak ingin jauh dari orang tersebut dan ingin pergi ke manapun bersama orang tersebut. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***