Lirik Lagu If I Got You - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think I'm from space
My soul fell down
I found the earth, not leaving now
I know your face, think you fell too
And ain't no place no, if I got you
Anywhere, anywhere
Anywhere you go
Anywhere you go
Round the universe
I'll be there, I'll be there
Wherever you go
Wherever you go, babe
Think I'm from space, my soul fell down
I found the earth, not leaving now
I know your face, think you fell too
And it's my place now if I got you
If I got you, baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
I don't care, I don't care
Wherever you've been
'Cause now you're with me
Floatin' through the night
Feels like we're dancin'
Is this the feelin'
The feelin' of fallin' in love?
'Cause I know that we've met before, babe
Think I'm from space, my soul fell down
I found the earth, not leaving now
I know your face, think you fell too
And it's my place now if I got you
If I got you
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
(Think I'm from space, space, I fell down
I found the earth, not leaving now
I know your face, think you fell too
And ain't no place no, if I got you)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) if I got you
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
If I got you
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) baby
(Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Credit:
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, Boy Matthews, Alex Oriet, David Phelan
Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini
Lagu kesembilan dalam albumnya Icarus Falls ini, Zayn menggunakan metafora angkasa dan alien dalam menyampaikan sebuah pesan lagunya.
Zayn menggambarkan bahwa perasaannya tidak cocok dengan umumnya. Kemudian, dirinya menemukan seseorang lain yang menurutnya juga tidak cocok dengan kebanyakan orang lain dan orang tersebut jatuh dari angkasa.
Dengan orang inilah, Zayn merasa tidak perlu lagi mencocokkan dirinya dengan orang lain pada umumnya. Banyak yang menganggap orang yang dimaksud Zayn dalam lagu ini adalah Gigi Hadid, kekasih Zayn pada saat itu.
Dalam lagu ini, Zayn menyebutkan dirinya tidak ingin jauh dari orang tersebut dan ingin pergi ke manapun bersama orang tersebut. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***
Artikel Pilihan