Lirik Lagu Something Right - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never thought that I'd so inspired
Never thought that I'd find the higher truth
I believed that love was overrated
'Till the moment I found you
Now baby I know I don't deserve
The love you give me
But now I understand that
If you want me I must be doing something right
I got nothing left to prove
And it's all because of you
So if you need me
And baby I make you feel alive
I know I must be doing
Doing something right
It's because of you I feel so lifted
I've been looking at my life from higher ground
Never thought I'd be so elated
You're the one that turned it all around
Now baby, I didn't know myself
Until you changed me
And made me understand that
If you want me I must be doing something right
I got nothing left to prove
And it's all because of you
So if you need me
And baby I make you feel alive
I know I must be doing
Doing something right
And baby I know I don't deserve the love you give me
But I don't really care, cause
If you want me I must be doing something right
I got nothing left to prove
And it's all because of you
So if you need me
And baby I make you feel alive
I know I must be doing
Doing something right
Doing something right
Yeah yeah
Something right
