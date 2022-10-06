Lirik Lagu Young Dumb and Broke – Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Young Dumb and Broke – Khalid

So you're still thinking of me

Just like I know you should

I can not give you everything, you know I wish I could

I'm so high at the moment

I'm so caught up in this

Yeah, we're just young, dumb and broke

But we still got love to give

While we're young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb broke high school kids

Yadadadadadadada

Yadadadadadada

Yadadadadadadada

Young dumb broke high school kids

We have so much in common

We argue all the time

You always say I'm wrong

I'm pretty sure I'm right

What's fun about commitment?

When we have our life to live

Yeah, we're just young dumb and broke

But we still got love to give

While we're young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb broke high school kids

Yadadadadadadada

Yadadadadadada

Yadadadadadadada

Young dumb broke high school kids

Jump then we think, leave it all in the game of love

Love

Run into sin, do it all in the name of fun

Fun

Whoa-oa-oa

I'm so high at the moment

I'm so caught up in this

Yeah, we're just young, dumb and broke

But we still got love to give

While we're young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb broke high school kids

Yadadadadadadada

Yadadadadadada

Yadadadadadadada

Young dumb broke high school kids

Yadadadadadadada

Yadadadadadada

Yadadadadadadada

Young dumb broke high school kids

Credit

Artis: Khalid

Album: American Teen

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: RandB/Soul

Penulis lagu: Joel Little, Khalid Robinson, dan Mark Orabiyi