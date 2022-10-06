Lirik Lagu Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
If I only could, I'd be running up that hill
If I only could, I'd be running up that hill
If I only could, I'd be running up that hill
If I only could, I'd be running up that hill
It doesn't hurt me
Do you want to feel how it feels?
Do you want to know that it doesn't hurt me?
Do you wanna hear about the deal that I'm making?
You
It's you and me
And if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Running up that building
If I only could, oh...
You don't wanna hurt me,
But see how deep the bullet lies
Unaware I'm tearing you asunder
Oh, there is thunder in our hearts
Is there so much hate for the ones we love?
Tell me, we both matter, don't we?
You
It's you and me
It's you and me won't be unhappy
And if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
I'd be running up that building
If I only could, oh...
You,
It's you and me
It's you and me won't be unhappy
"C'mon, baby, c'mon darling
Let me steal this moment from you now
C'mon, angel, c'mon, c'mon, darling
Let's exchange the experience, oh..."
And if I only could
I'd make a deal with God
And I'd get him to swap our places
I'd be running up that road
I'd be running up that hill
With no problems
