Lirik Lagu Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

If I only could, I'd be running up that hill

If I only could, I'd be running up that hill

If I only could, I'd be running up that hill

If I only could, I'd be running up that hill

It doesn't hurt me

Do you want to feel how it feels?

Do you want to know that it doesn't hurt me?

Do you wanna hear about the deal that I'm making?

You

It's you and me

And if I only could

I'd make a deal with God

And I'd get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Running up that building

If I only could, oh...

You don't wanna hurt me,

But see how deep the bullet lies

Unaware I'm tearing you asunder

Oh, there is thunder in our hearts

Is there so much hate for the ones we love?

Tell me, we both matter, don't we?

You

It's you and me

It's you and me won't be unhappy

And if I only could

I'd make a deal with God

And I'd get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

I'd be running up that building

If I only could, oh...

You,

It's you and me

It's you and me won't be unhappy

"C'mon, baby, c'mon darling

Let me steal this moment from you now

C'mon, angel, c'mon, c'mon, darling

Let's exchange the experience, oh..."

And if I only could

I'd make a deal with God

And I'd get him to swap our places

I'd be running up that road

I'd be running up that hill

With no problems