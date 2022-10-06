Lirik Lagu Believer – Imagine Dragons, dan Fakta-fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Believer – Imagine Dragons

First things first

I'ma say all the words inside my head

I'm fired up and tired of the way that things have been, oh-ooh

The way that things have been, oh-ooh

Second thing second

Don't you tell me what you think that I could be

I'm the one at the sail, I'm the master of my sea, oh-ooh

The master of my sea, oh-ooh

I was broken from a young age

Taking my sulking to the masses

Writing my poems for the few

That look at me, took to me, shook to me, feeling me

Singing from heartache from the pain

Taking my message from the veins

Speaking my lesson from the brain

Seeing the beauty through the...

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down and build me up, believer, believer

Pain!

Oh, let the bullets fly, oh, let them rain

My life, my love, my drive, it came from...

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

First things first

Can you imagine what's about to happen?

It's Weezy the Dragon, I link with the Dragons

And we gon' get ratchet, no need for imaginin'

This is what's happenin'

Second thing second, I reckon immaculate

Sound about accurate

I know that strength, it don't come, don't come without strategy

I know the sweet, it don't come without cavities

I know the passages come with some traffic

I start with from the basement, end up in the attic

And third thing third

Whoever call me out, they simply can't count

Let's get mathematic, I'm up in this, huh

Is you a believer?

I get a unicorn out of a zebra

I wear my uniform like a tuxedo

This dragon don't hold his breath, don't need no breather

Love you Ms. Cita, the son of a leader

I know the bloomin' don't come without rain

I know the losin' don't come without shame

I know the beauty don't come without hurt

Hol' up, hol' up, last thing last

I know that Tunechi don't come without Wayne

I know that losin' don't come without game

I know that glory don't come without...

Don't come without...

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down and build me up, believer, believer

Pain