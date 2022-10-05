Lirik Lagu Feels - Calvin Harris ft Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean, Funk Wav, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Calvin Harris - Feels (ft Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean)

Ah, yeah

Hey!

Now, nothing ever last forever, no

One minute you're here and the next you're gone

So I respect you, wanna take it slow

I need a mental receipt to know this moment I owe

Do you mind if I steal a kiss, tho? (Chop, chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?

To memorize the way you shock me

The way you move it here (hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (hey)

Don't be afraid to catch feels

Ride drop top and chase thrills (hey)

I know you ain't afraid to pop pills (hey)

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels

Feels with me

I'm your window shopper, sucker for your love, oh

I'm wearing your goggles, virtual reality

It ain't what it cost you, it might be a dollar

As long as it shocks you, memory, electricity

Do you mind if I steal a kiss, tho? (Chop, chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (Oh, yeah)

To memorize the way you shock me (yeah)

The way you move it here (hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (hey)

Don't be afraid to catch feels (ha)

Ride drop top and chase thrills (oh-oh-oh, oh)

I know you ain't afraid to pop pills (hey)

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels (straight up)

Feels with me (woah)

Goddamn, I know you love to make an entrance (babe)

Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention? (Like, woah)

You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions

In the same bed, but it still feel long distance (yeah, yeah)

She's looking for a little more consistency (I know)

But when you stop looking, you gon' find what's meant to be

And honestly, I'm way too done with the hoes (no)

I cut off all my exes for your x and o's

I feel my old flings was just preparing me (me)

When I say I want you, say it back, parakeet (par')

Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb (woah)

I'm the best you had, you just be comparing me to me (woah)

I'ma at this at you, if I put you on my phone (woah)

And upload it, it'll get maximum views

I came in through in the clutch with the lipsticks and phones

Wear your fave cologne just to get you alone