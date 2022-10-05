Lirik lagu Losing You - Boy Pablo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Losing You - Boy Pablo

How would you feel if I walked up to you one day

And ripped your heart out?

How would you feel if I said to you

"That's how I feel you're treating me"

"That's how I feel that you're treating me"

'Cause I feel like I'm losing you

Oh how can that be true?

I know you want me too

And how would you feel if I walked up to someone else

And ripped their heart out?How would you feel if I said to you

"That's how I feel"

'Cause I feel like I'm losing you

Oh how can that be true?

I know you want me too

Yeah I feel like I'm losing you

Oh how can that be true?

I know you want me too

How could you lie to me time and time again?

I'm getting tired of everything you say

But I want you anyway

Yeah I feel like I'm losing youOh how can that be true?

I know you want me too

Yeah I feel like I'm losing you

Oh how can that be true?

I know you want me too

(Yeah)

Credit

Artis: Boy Pablo

Album: Soy Pablo

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Indie pop, Alternatif/Indie

Songwriters: Boy Pablo

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu Losing You yang dinyanyikan oleh Boy Pablo ini, membicarakan perasaan Pablo yang merasa kehilangan seorang kekasihnya. Karena wanita tersebut telah menyakiti perasaan pablo.

Lagu Losing You telah dirilis pada 5 Oktober 2018, di dalam album Soy Pablo Single keenam setelah single Limitado. Losing You tersebut telah didengarkan dan ditoton 17jt kali di kanal Youtube 777tv.

Losing You dapat didengarkan di aplikasi Joox, Spotify, SoundCloud, Youtube, Apple Music atau platfrom lainnya. (Muhammad Anton Bahrul Alam)***