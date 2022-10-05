Lirik lagu Losing You - Boy Pablo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Losing You - Boy Pablo
How would you feel if I walked up to you one day
And ripped your heart out?
How would you feel if I said to you
"That's how I feel you're treating me"
"That's how I feel that you're treating me"
'Cause I feel like I'm losing you
Oh how can that be true?
I know you want me too
And how would you feel if I walked up to someone else
And ripped their heart out?How would you feel if I said to you
"That's how I feel"
'Cause I feel like I'm losing you
Oh how can that be true?
I know you want me too
Yeah I feel like I'm losing you
Oh how can that be true?
I know you want me too
How could you lie to me time and time again?
I'm getting tired of everything you say
But I want you anyway
Yeah I feel like I'm losing youOh how can that be true?
I know you want me too
Yeah I feel like I'm losing you
Oh how can that be true?
I know you want me too
(Yeah)
Credit
Artis: Boy Pablo
Album: Soy Pablo
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Indie pop, Alternatif/Indie
Songwriters: Boy Pablo
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Lagu Losing You yang dinyanyikan oleh Boy Pablo ini, membicarakan perasaan Pablo yang merasa kehilangan seorang kekasihnya. Karena wanita tersebut telah menyakiti perasaan pablo.
Lagu Losing You telah dirilis pada 5 Oktober 2018, di dalam album Soy Pablo Single keenam setelah single Limitado. Losing You tersebut telah didengarkan dan ditoton 17jt kali di kanal Youtube 777tv.
Losing You dapat didengarkan di aplikasi Joox, Spotify, SoundCloud, Youtube, Apple Music atau platfrom lainnya. (Muhammad Anton Bahrul Alam)***
