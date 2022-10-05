Lirik Lagu Move – Taemin SHinee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Move – Taemin SHinee

myohan bunwigie chwihae

neoreul nwabeoryeodo dwae

nareul beoseonajin mothae

nareunaejin i sungan

jal biseun meoriga heongkeureojilsurok

areumdaweo naebeoryeodweo Oh oh

bandeuthan jasega heuteureojindaedo

gwaenchana nal ttokbaro bwa Oh yeah

eoduun jomyeong arae tto shijakdoeneun Move

uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit

tumyeonghan changgae neon bichyeoseo areundaeneun Move

myohan geu neukkim ajjilhan kkeullim

(You got got the rhythm

You got got the rhythm)

eoduun jomyeong arae

nal sarojabeun Move

uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit

jamshi nan modeun geol da jiweo

shigageman uijonae

gyeongiroun nunbicheuro

Oh oh neomaneul gamsanghae

shingyeong sseun hwajangi deo beonjyeogalsurok

areumdaweo naebeoryeodweo Oh oh

danjeonghan syeocheuga gugyeojyeobeoryeodo

gwaenchana nal ttokbaro bwa Eh eh yeah

eoduun jomyeong arae tto shijakdoeneun Move

uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit

tumyeonghan changgae neon bichyeoseo areundaeneun Move

myohan geu neukkim ajjilhan kkeullim

(You got got the rhythm

You got got the rhythm)

eoduun jomyeong arae nal sarojabeun Move

uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit

eotteon pyohyeondo eotteon munjangdo

neoreul modu dama nael sun eopsgetji

urin idaero wanbyeokhal teni

geokjeong ttawin beoryeo geudaero

geudaero Repeat

geudaero Repeat

(You got got the rhythm

You got got the rhythm)

eoduun jomyeong arae nal sarojabeun Move

uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit