Lirik Lagu Move – Taemin SHinee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Move – Taemin SHinee
myohan bunwigie chwihae
neoreul nwabeoryeodo dwae
nareul beoseonajin mothae
nareunaejin i sungan
jal biseun meoriga heongkeureojilsurok
areumdaweo naebeoryeodweo Oh oh
bandeuthan jasega heuteureojindaedo
gwaenchana nal ttokbaro bwa Oh yeah
eoduun jomyeong arae tto shijakdoeneun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit
tumyeonghan changgae neon bichyeoseo areundaeneun Move
myohan geu neukkim ajjilhan kkeullim
(You got got the rhythm
You got got the rhythm)
eoduun jomyeong arae
nal sarojabeun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit
jamshi nan modeun geol da jiweo
shigageman uijonae
gyeongiroun nunbicheuro
Oh oh neomaneul gamsanghae
shingyeong sseun hwajangi deo beonjyeogalsurok
areumdaweo naebeoryeodweo Oh oh
danjeonghan syeocheuga gugyeojyeobeoryeodo
gwaenchana nal ttokbaro bwa Eh eh yeah
eoduun jomyeong arae tto shijakdoeneun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit
tumyeonghan changgae neon bichyeoseo areundaeneun Move
myohan geu neukkim ajjilhan kkeullim
(You got got the rhythm
You got got the rhythm)
eoduun jomyeong arae nal sarojabeun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit
eotteon pyohyeondo eotteon munjangdo
neoreul modu dama nael sun eopsgetji
urin idaero wanbyeokhal teni
geokjeong ttawin beoryeo geudaero
geudaero Repeat
geudaero Repeat
(You got got the rhythm
You got got the rhythm)
eoduun jomyeong arae nal sarojabeun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit
