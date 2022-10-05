Lirik Lagu Move – Taemin SHinee dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 5 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB
Taemin SHinee
Taemin SHinee /YouTube/SMTown

Lirik Lagu Move – Taemin SHinee

myohan bunwigie chwihae
neoreul nwabeoryeodo dwae
nareul beoseonajin mothae
nareunaejin i sungan
jal biseun meoriga heongkeureojilsurok
areumdaweo naebeoryeodweo Oh oh
bandeuthan jasega heuteureojindaedo
gwaenchana nal ttokbaro bwa Oh yeah

eoduun jomyeong arae tto shijakdoeneun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit
tumyeonghan changgae neon bichyeoseo areundaeneun Move
myohan geu neukkim ajjilhan kkeullim

(You got got the rhythm
You got got the rhythm)
eoduun jomyeong arae
nal sarojabeun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit

jamshi nan modeun geol da jiweo
shigageman uijonae
gyeongiroun nunbicheuro
Oh oh neomaneul gamsanghae

shingyeong sseun hwajangi deo beonjyeogalsurok
areumdaweo naebeoryeodweo Oh oh
danjeonghan syeocheuga gugyeojyeobeoryeodo
gwaenchana nal ttokbaro bwa Eh eh yeah

eoduun jomyeong arae tto shijakdoeneun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit
tumyeonghan changgae neon bichyeoseo areundaeneun Move
myohan geu neukkim ajjilhan kkeullim

(You got got the rhythm
You got got the rhythm)
eoduun jomyeong arae nal sarojabeun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit

eotteon pyohyeondo eotteon munjangdo
neoreul modu dama nael sun eopsgetji
urin idaero wanbyeokhal teni
geokjeong ttawin beoryeo geudaero
geudaero Repeat
geudaero Repeat

(You got got the rhythm
You got got the rhythm)
eoduun jomyeong arae nal sarojabeun Move
uahan sonjit eungeunan nunbit

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

