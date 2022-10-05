Lirik Lagu Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik lagu Say You Won't Let Go dari James Arthur.
Lirik lagu Say You Won't Let Go dari James Arthur. /Tangkapan layar YouTube James Arthur

Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

I met you in the dark, you lit me up
You made me feel as though I was enough
We danced the night away, we drank too much
I held your hair back when
You were throwing up

Then you smiled over your shoulder
For a minute, I was stone-cold sober
I pulled you closer to my chest
And you asked me to stay over
I said, I already told ya
I think that you should get some rest

I knew I loved you then
But you'd never know
'Cause I played it cool when I was scared of letting go
I know I needed you
But I never showed
But I wanna stay with you until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go

I'll wake you up with some breakfast in bed
I'll bring you coffee with a kiss on your head
And I'll take the kids to school
Wave them goodbye
And I'll thank my lucky stars for that night

When you looked over your shoulder
For a minute, I forget that I'm older
I wanna dance with you right now
Oh, and you look as beautiful as ever
And I swear that everyday you'll get better
You make me feel this way somehow

I'm so in love with you
And I hope you know
Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold
We've come so far, my dear
Look how we've grown
And I wanna stay with you until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go

I wanna live with you
Even when we're ghosts
'Cause you were always there for me when I needed you most

I'm gonna love you 'til
My lungs give out
I promise 'til death we part like in our vows
So I wrote this song for you, now everybody knows
That it's just you and me 'til we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Irama Laot Teduh - Sal Priadi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Irama Laot Teduh - Sal Priadi dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB

Lirik Lagu Oktober Hitam - Iksan Skuter dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kita yang Beda - Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kita yang Beda - Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Manusia Bodoh – Ada Band, Terinspirasi dari Kisah Cinta Sahabat Sang Vokalis

Lirik Lagu Manusia Bodoh – Ada Band, Terinspirasi dari Kisah Cinta Sahabat Sang Vokalis

5 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB
Lirik Manusia Biasa - Yovie and Nuno dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Manusia Biasa - Yovie and Nuno dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Hills - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Hills - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu We Are The Champions - Queen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Are The Champions - Queen dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kehadiranmu - Vagetoz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kehadiranmu - Vagetoz dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:31 WIB
Lirik Lagu Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Perfect Stranger – Jonas Blue feat JP Cooper dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Perfect Stranger – Jonas Blue feat JP Cooper dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:28 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
8

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
9

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
10

Ini 8 Alasan Psikologis Penyebab Pasanganmu Selingkuh, Apa Saja?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Kei

Menu Legendaris, Enak dan Simpel Cara Buatnya Gado Gado Enak!

Menu Legendaris, Enak dan Simpel Cara Buatnya Gado Gado Enak!

5 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Buntut Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Dilaporkan Ke Polisi

Buntut Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Dilaporkan Ke Polisi

5 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Akan Menghadapi Beberapa Pengeluaran Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Akan Menghadapi Beberapa Pengeluaran Besar

5 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hasil Lengkap Liga Champions: Napoli Menang Besar 1-6 Atas Ajax, Bayern Munchen Bantai Viktoria Plzen 5-0

Hasil Lengkap Liga Champions: Napoli Menang Besar 1-6 Atas Ajax, Bayern Munchen Bantai Viktoria Plzen 5-0

5 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 5 Jus Pengencer Darah Secara Alami

Inilah 5 Jus Pengencer Darah Secara Alami

5 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Gempa Pagi Ini di Maluku, Magnitudo 5,0 Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

Gempa Pagi Ini di Maluku, Magnitudo 5,0 Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

5 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Media Blora

Disunnahkan Membaca Doa Setelah Adzan Subuh Lengkap Bahasa Arab, Latin dan Terjemahan, Ini Manfaatnya

Disunnahkan Membaca Doa Setelah Adzan Subuh Lengkap Bahasa Arab, Latin dan Terjemahan, Ini Manfaatnya

5 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022, Jangan Keluarkan Argumen Apapun, Memperumit Keadaan!

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022, Jangan Keluarkan Argumen Apapun, Memperumit Keadaan!

5 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 7 Makanan Sehat Pencegah Kanker

Inilah 7 Makanan Sehat Pencegah Kanker

5 Oktober 2022, 05:43 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Kesehatan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Pisces Luangkan Waktu Untuk Relaksasi

Cek Kesehatan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Pisces Luangkan Waktu Untuk Relaksasi

5 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Portal Kudus

GAMBAR MAULID NABI Muhmammad SAW 2022 Desain Terbaik, Kumpulan Desain Peringatan Maulid Nabi Lebih Menarik

GAMBAR MAULID NABI Muhmammad SAW 2022 Desain Terbaik, Kumpulan Desain Peringatan Maulid Nabi Lebih Menarik

5 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Zona Banten

Hasil Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, Tim Bavaria Kejam dan Menggila

Hasil Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, Tim Bavaria Kejam dan Menggila

5 Oktober 2022, 05:41 WIB

Portal Sulut

4 Ciri Wanita yang Hatinya Keras Susah Diatur Maunya Menang Sendiri dan Sangat Egois, Namun Wanita Ini Sangat

4 Ciri Wanita yang Hatinya Keras Susah Diatur Maunya Menang Sendiri dan Sangat Egois, Namun Wanita Ini Sangat

5 Oktober 2022, 05:41 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Acara MNCTV, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022, Uang Kaget Lagi dan Dendam Sampai Mati

Jadwal Acara MNCTV, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022, Uang Kaget Lagi dan Dendam Sampai Mati

5 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Berita DIY

Download Lagu MP3 Full Album 2022 Gratis Bukan di MP3 Juice, Gudang Musik, YTMP3 dan y2mate, Begini Cara Mudah

Download Lagu MP3 Full Album 2022 Gratis Bukan di MP3 Juice, Gudang Musik, YTMP3 dan y2mate, Begini Cara Mudah

5 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Anda dan Pasangan Tepat Selesaikan Masalah

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Anda dan Pasangan Tepat Selesaikan Masalah

5 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Buleleng Post

Karir dan Keuangan Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces hari ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022

Karir dan Keuangan Capricorn, Aquarius dan Pisces hari ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Rabu 5 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

5 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Kabar Kei

Nasi Bakar Ayam Suwir, Menu Yang Enak Cocok Untuk Keluarga Anda! Simak Resep dan Cara

Nasi Bakar Ayam Suwir, Menu Yang Enak Cocok Untuk Keluarga Anda! Simak Resep dan Cara

5 Oktober 2022, 05:39 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Melihat Perspektif yang Sangat Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Melihat Perspektif yang Sangat Besar

5 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Portal Kudus

TERBARU WALLPAPER Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Desain Paling Estetik, Cocok Sambut Peringatan Maulid Seru

TERBARU WALLPAPER Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Desain Paling Estetik, Cocok Sambut Peringatan Maulid Seru

5 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Jadikan Masa Lalu Sebagai Pembelajaran

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Jadikan Masa Lalu Sebagai Pembelajaran

5 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Cancer Kemajuan Moneter Tidak Menggembirakan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Cancer Kemajuan Moneter Tidak Menggembirakan

5 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Uang Sebagian dari Kekayaan Warisan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Uang Sebagian dari Kekayaan Warisan

5 Oktober 2022, 05:36 WIB