Lirik Lagu Perfect Stranger – Jonas Blue feat JP Cooper dan Fakta di Baliknya

Perfect Stranger – Jonas Blue feat JP Cooper

You were looking at me like you wanted to stay

When I saw you yesterday

I'm not wasting your time, I'm not playing no games

I see you

Who knows the secret tomorrow will hold?

We don't really need to know

'Cause you're here with me now, I don't want you to go

You're here with me now, I don't want you to go

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe the night will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe the night will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason why

Come on, come on, come over

Maybe we don't need no reason why

Come on, come on, come over

No one but you got me feeling this way

There's so much we can't explain

Maybe we're helping each other escape

I'm with you

Who knows the secret tomorrow will hold?

We don't really need to know

'Cause you're here with me now, I don't want you to go

You're here with me now, I don't want you to go

