Lirik Lagu What Do You Mean – Justin Bieber Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

What Do You Mean – Justin Bieber
What do you mean? Oh, oh
When you nod your head yes
But you wanna say no
What do you mean? Hey-ey
When you don't want me to move
But you tell me to go
What do you mean?
Oh, what do you mean?
Said you're running out of time, what do you mean?
Oh, oh, oh, what do you mean?
Better make up your mind
What do you mean?
You're so indecisive, what I'm saying
Tryna catch the beat, make up your heart
Don't know if you're happy or complaining
Don't want for us to end, where do I start?
First you wanna go to the left, then you wanna turn right
Wanna argue all day, making love all night
First you're up, then you're down and then between
Oh, I really wanna know
What do you mean? Oh, oh
When you nod your head yes
But you wanna say no
What do you mean? Hey-yeah
When you don't want me to move
But you tell me to go
What do you mean?
Oh, what do you mean?
Said you're running out of time, what do you mean?
Oh, oh, oh, what do you mean?
Better make up your mind
What do you mean?
You're overprotective when I'm leaving
Tryna compromise but I can't win
You wanna make a point, but you keep preaching
You had me from the start, won't let this end
First you wanna go to the left, then you wanna turn right
Wanna argue all day, making love all night
First you're up, then you're down and then between
Oh, I really wanna know
