Lirik Lagu What Do You Mean – Justin Bieber Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

What Do You Mean – Justin Bieber

What do you mean? Oh, oh

When you nod your head yes

But you wanna say no

What do you mean? Hey-ey

When you don't want me to move

But you tell me to go

What do you mean?

Oh, what do you mean?

Said you're running out of time, what do you mean?

Oh, oh, oh, what do you mean?

Better make up your mind

What do you mean?

You're so indecisive, what I'm saying

Tryna catch the beat, make up your heart

Don't know if you're happy or complaining

Don't want for us to end, where do I start?

First you wanna go to the left, then you wanna turn right

Wanna argue all day, making love all night

First you're up, then you're down and then between

Oh, I really wanna know

What do you mean? Oh, oh

When you nod your head yes

But you wanna say no

What do you mean? Hey-yeah

When you don't want me to move

But you tell me to go

What do you mean?

Oh, what do you mean?

Said you're running out of time, what do you mean?

Oh, oh, oh, what do you mean?

Better make up your mind

What do you mean?

You're overprotective when I'm leaving

Tryna compromise but I can't win

You wanna make a point, but you keep preaching

You had me from the start, won't let this end

First you wanna go to the left, then you wanna turn right

Wanna argue all day, making love all night

First you're up, then you're down and then between

Oh, I really wanna know