Lirik Lagu 13 – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 13
It could change, but this feels like
Like the calm before the storm
Not that I don't wanna try
But I've been here before
Friend's in town, phone's at home
I tell myself it's fine
Can't remember how you taste
Slept alone too many nights
Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright
Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time
Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?
How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?
Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright
Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time
Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?
How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?
Half my clothes are at your house
And I don't want them back
The smell of you is way too much
Not gonna put my heart through that
I don't know how much time we got
I don't know how much to say
I don't know, tell me what you want
I want you to want me to stay
Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright
Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time
Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?
How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?
Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright
Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time
Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?
How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?
La-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la, oh yeah
La-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright
Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time
Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?
How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?
Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright
Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time
Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?
How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?
Credit
Artis: LANY
