Lirik Lagu 13 – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 13

It could change, but this feels like

Like the calm before the storm

Not that I don't wanna try

But I've been here before

Friend's in town, phone's at home

I tell myself it's fine

Can't remember how you taste

Slept alone too many nights

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?

How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?

How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?

Half my clothes are at your house

And I don't want them back

The smell of you is way too much

Not gonna put my heart through that

I don't know how much time we got

I don't know how much to say

I don't know, tell me what you want

I want you to want me to stay

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?

How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?

How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?

La-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la, oh yeah

La-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?

How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

Where did we go wrong? Oh, did you, did you change your mind?

How could you change your mind? Who got inside your mind?

Credit

Artis: LANY