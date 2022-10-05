Lirik Lagu Okay – Sherly Sheinafia dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 5 Oktober 2022, 00:58 WIB
Video klip Okay dari Sherly Sheinafia.
Video klip Okay dari Sherly Sheinafia. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Musica Studios

Lirik Lagu OkaySherly Sheinafia

Tone it, tone it down now
Maybe slow it down, slow it down how
Feels a little foreign
Gets a little boring

You've gotta be yourself, be yourself now
Maybe feel yourself free from the crowd
Alone until the mornin'
I think I'm getting worried

Will they take me back?
When I find enough of myself
Will they let me down
With a no?

You don't have to fight it
It's gon' be okay
If things don't turn up, so you call it a day
Okay (okay)
You could just stay home, it's okay
When things don't go right, it's okay
Okay (okay)
When things don't go right, it's okay
You don't have to force it
You know that it's gon' be okay

They ask me how you do
I'm only anxious
Afraid of what they say
If I ain't famous
'Cause the only answer to it is I'm tired of this life

If I derail
I'll try again tomorrow
I'll call it a day
A bitter pill to swallow
To focus on me
Don't need nobody
To tell me between right or wrong, it's just me

But will they take me back?
When I find enough of myself
Will they let me down
With a no?

You don't have to fight it
It's gon' be okay
If things don't turn up, so you call it a day
Okay (okay)
You could just stay home, it's okay

