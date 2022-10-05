Lirik Lagu Okay – Sherly Sheinafia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Okay – Sherly Sheinafia

Tone it, tone it down now

Maybe slow it down, slow it down how

Feels a little foreign

Gets a little boring

You've gotta be yourself, be yourself now

Maybe feel yourself free from the crowd

Alone until the mornin'

I think I'm getting worried

Will they take me back?

When I find enough of myself

Will they let me down

With a no?

You don't have to fight it

It's gon' be okay

If things don't turn up, so you call it a day

Okay (okay)

You could just stay home, it's okay

When things don't go right, it's okay

Okay (okay)

When things don't go right, it's okay

You don't have to force it

You know that it's gon' be okay

They ask me how you do

I'm only anxious

Afraid of what they say

If I ain't famous

'Cause the only answer to it is I'm tired of this life

If I derail

I'll try again tomorrow

I'll call it a day

A bitter pill to swallow

To focus on me

Don't need nobody

To tell me between right or wrong, it's just me

But will they take me back?

When I find enough of myself

Will they let me down

With a no?

You don't have to fight it

It's gon' be okay

If things don't turn up, so you call it a day

Okay (okay)

You could just stay home, it's okay