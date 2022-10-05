Lirik Lagu Okay – Sherly Sheinafia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Okay – Sherly Sheinafia
Tone it, tone it down now
Maybe slow it down, slow it down how
Feels a little foreign
Gets a little boring
You've gotta be yourself, be yourself now
Maybe feel yourself free from the crowd
Alone until the mornin'
I think I'm getting worried
Will they take me back?
When I find enough of myself
Will they let me down
With a no?
You don't have to fight it
It's gon' be okay
If things don't turn up, so you call it a day
Okay (okay)
You could just stay home, it's okay
When things don't go right, it's okay
Okay (okay)
When things don't go right, it's okay
You don't have to force it
You know that it's gon' be okay
They ask me how you do
I'm only anxious
Afraid of what they say
If I ain't famous
'Cause the only answer to it is I'm tired of this life
If I derail
I'll try again tomorrow
I'll call it a day
A bitter pill to swallow
To focus on me
Don't need nobody
To tell me between right or wrong, it's just me
But will they take me back?
When I find enough of myself
Will they let me down
With a no?
You don't have to fight it
It's gon' be okay
If things don't turn up, so you call it a day
Okay (okay)
You could just stay home, it's okay
Artikel Pilihan