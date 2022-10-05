Lirik Lagu Blue – Taeyong NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blue – Taeyong NCT

It's okay, it’s okay now

It's okay, it's okay

Igsughae, igsughae now, oh

I can fill this void if you want it

Naega neomu deureogajin aneulteni

Gaseumi jeoriji i moseube

Naege boyeojugien changpihalteni

Nan jichyeoga i modeunge

Nari balgeul su itge

Naye modeun kkum sok aneseo nareunhae tto

Saeroungeot baetgo gumeongnangoseul mewo

Gadeon gireul sewo geoure nareul bichwo

Moseup geudaero saranghal su itge baewo woah

Nareul ihae mot haedo

Nareul umkyeo anajwo

I nari kkeunnal ttaekkaji

Nugunganeun nareul baboragohae

Nugungareul ihaehaji mallagohae

Wonmangeun nal okjoeeo i got heeonaoji mothage haneungeondedo no

I can fill this void if you want it

Naega neomu deureogajin aneulteni

Gaseumi jeoriji i moseube

Naege modeungeol jeonbu ssodanae

I can fill this void if you want it

Naega neomu deureogajin aneulteni

Gaseumi jeoriji i moseube

Nege boyeojugien changpihalteni

Da tteolchyeonaego

Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you

Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you

Geuriumdo oeroumdo eh, eh

Modeungeol jeonbu ssodanae

Urin deureoga umpuk

Geuane saek blue

Geu?ane?kkeuteun uju

Nal chajawajwo?bulssuk

Urin deureoga umpuk

Geu ane saek blue

Geu?ane kkeuteun uju

Nal chajawajwo bulssuk

We fly high

We fly high

I can fill this void if you want it

Naega neomu deureogajin aneulteni

Gaseumi jeoriji i moseube

Naege boyeojugien changpihalteni

Da tteolchyeonaego

Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you

Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you

Geuriumdo oeroumdo eh, eh

Modeungeol jeonbu ssodanae

I’ve been feeling out of my

Nareul sumgigo taseul haji tto nan

Jalmotdoengeol ara geuraedo nan

Niga pillyohae i bam

How do I live now? Where do I go now?

Don't wanna live a liar, yeah

Ginagin nega ginagin bamsok

Ginagin neo tto ginagin achim

Ginagin san nan machi jaega doeeo

I wanna fly high

I wanna fly high

Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you

Geuriumdo oeroumdo eh, eh

Modeungeol jeonbu biwonae

Artis: Taeyong NCT

Penulis : Taeyong NCT dan Zayson

Dirilis: 2021