Lirik Lagu Blue – Taeyong NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's okay, it’s okay now
It's okay, it's okay
Igsughae, igsughae now, oh
I can fill this void if you want it
Naega neomu deureogajin aneulteni
Gaseumi jeoriji i moseube
Naege boyeojugien changpihalteni
Nan jichyeoga i modeunge
Nari balgeul su itge
Naye modeun kkum sok aneseo nareunhae tto
Saeroungeot baetgo gumeongnangoseul mewo
Gadeon gireul sewo geoure nareul bichwo
Moseup geudaero saranghal su itge baewo woah
Nareul ihae mot haedo
Nareul umkyeo anajwo
I nari kkeunnal ttaekkaji
Nugunganeun nareul baboragohae
Nugungareul ihaehaji mallagohae
Wonmangeun nal okjoeeo i got heeonaoji mothage haneungeondedo no
I can fill this void if you want it
Naega neomu deureogajin aneulteni
Gaseumi jeoriji i moseube
Naege modeungeol jeonbu ssodanae
I can fill this void if you want it
Naega neomu deureogajin aneulteni
Gaseumi jeoriji i moseube
Nege boyeojugien changpihalteni
Da tteolchyeonaego
Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you
Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you
Geuriumdo oeroumdo eh, eh
Modeungeol jeonbu ssodanae
Urin deureoga umpuk
Geuane saek blue
Geu?ane?kkeuteun uju
Nal chajawajwo?bulssuk
Urin deureoga umpuk
Geu ane saek blue
Geu?ane kkeuteun uju
Nal chajawajwo bulssuk
We fly high
We fly high
I can fill this void if you want it
Naega neomu deureogajin aneulteni
Gaseumi jeoriji i moseube
Naege boyeojugien changpihalteni
Da tteolchyeonaego
Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you
Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you
Geuriumdo oeroumdo eh, eh
Modeungeol jeonbu ssodanae
I’ve been feeling out of my
Nareul sumgigo taseul haji tto nan
Jalmotdoengeol ara geuraedo nan
Niga pillyohae i bam
How do I live now? Where do I go now?
Don't wanna live a liar, yeah
Ginagin nega ginagin bamsok
Ginagin neo tto ginagin achim
Ginagin san nan machi jaega doeeo
I wanna fly high
I wanna fly high
Dive in the blue, dive in the blue with you
Geuriumdo oeroumdo eh, eh
Modeungeol jeonbu biwonae
Penulis : Taeyong NCT dan Zayson
Dirilis: 2021
