Lirik Lagu The Hills - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Hills - The Weeknd

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Your man on the road, he doin' promo

You said, "Keep our business on the low-low"

I'm just tryna get you out the friend zone

'Cause you look even better than the photos

I can't find your house, send me the info

Drivin' through the gated residential

Found out I was comin', sent your friends home

Keep on tryna hide it, but your friends know

I only call you when it's half-past five

The only time that I'll be by your side

I only love it when you touch me, not feel me

When I'm fucked up, that's the real me

When I'm fucked up, that's the real me, yeah

I only call you when it's half-past five

The only time I'd ever call you mine

I only love it when you touch me, not feel me

When I'm fucked up, that's the real me

When I'm fucked up, that's the real me, babe

I'ma let you know and keep it simple

Tryna keep it up don't seem so simple

I just fucked two bitches 'fore I saw you

And you gon' have to do it at my tempo

Always tryna send me off to rehab

Drugs started feelin' like it's decaf

I'm just tryna live life for the moment

And all these motherfuckers want a relapse

I only call you when it's half-past five

The only time that I'll be by your side

I only love it when you touch me, not feel me

When I'm fucked up, that's the real me

When I'm fucked up, that's the real me, yeah