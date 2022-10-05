Lirik Lagu Back To You – Louis Tomlinson feat Bebe Rexha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Back To You
I know you say you know me, know me well
But these days I don't even know myself, no
I always thought I'd be with someone else
I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah
I call you but you never even answer
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
Whoa, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you
I know my friends they give me bad advice
Like move on, get you out my mind
But don't you think I haven't even tried?
You got me cornered and my hands are tied
You got me so addicted to the drama
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
Whoa, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you
And I guess you'll never know
All the bullshit that you put me through
And I guess you'll never know, no
Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder
You can be the pill to ease the pain
'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama
Baby, here we go again
Artikel Pilihan