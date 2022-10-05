Lirik Lagu Back To You – Louis Tomlinson feat Bebe Rexha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Back To You

I know you say you know me, know me well

But these days I don't even know myself, no

I always thought I'd be with someone else

I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah

I call you but you never even answer

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain

Whoa, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you

I know my friends they give me bad advice

Like move on, get you out my mind

But don't you think I haven't even tried?

You got me cornered and my hands are tied

You got me so addicted to the drama

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain

Whoa, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you

And I guess you'll never know

All the bullshit that you put me through

And I guess you'll never know, no

Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder

You can be the pill to ease the pain

'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama

Baby, here we go again