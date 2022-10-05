Lirik Lagu No Other Heart – Mac DeMarco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Other Heart – Mac DeMarco

Is it true?

You've been feeling sort of low these days

Just don't have a place to go these days

Must be bringing you down

If it's so

Then come on give this lover boy a try

I'll put the sparkle right back in your eyes

What could you lose?

Well for one, her heart belongs to another

And no other heart will do

Is it wrong, to think my love could really help you out?

It's simply just my stubborn heart no doubt, rambling away

If it's not

Then come on give this lover boy a try

I'll put the sparkle right back in your eyes

What could you lose?

Well for one, her heart belongs to another

And no other heart will do

For one, her heart belongs to another

And no other heart will do

Fakta di Baliknya

Mac DeMarco merupakan seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, multi-instrumentalist, dan produser asal Kanada. Ia telah merilis enam album debutnya, yaitu Rock and Roll Night Club (2012), 2 (2012), Salad Days (2014), Another One (2015), This Old Dog (2017), dan Here Comes the Cowboy (2019). Gaya musiknya digambarkan sebagai "blue wave" dan "slacker rock" oleh DeMarco sendiri.

Salah satu lagunya yang bertajuk No Other Heart yang dirilis pada 2015 berada dalam album Another One merupakan lagu yang membuat Namanya naik lagi akhir-akhir ini. Lagu ini membawanya dikenal oleh generasi sekarang. Banyak orang yang menganggap bahwa dengan mendengarkan lagu-lagu milik Mac DeMarco ini adalah orang yang keren. Anggapan itu banyak dikatakan di sebuah media sosial Tiktok.

Lagu No Other Heart ini berkisah tentang seseorang yang jatuh cinta kepada seseorang yang sudah berada dalam sebuah hubungan. Setelah beberapa tahun lagu ini dirilis, lagu 'No Other Heart' kembali populer karena menjadi tren di aplikasi TikTok. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***