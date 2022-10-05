Lirik Lagu Tattoos Together – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tattoos Together

Said I'd never fall, I'd never fall

I'd never fall, but then I fell for you, mm

Back against the wall, against the wall

Against the wall, that's how it felt with you, mm, mm

One weekend in Portland

You weren't even my girlfriend

We were walkin' and talkin'

Then somebody said

Let's get tattoos together, something to remember

If it's way too soon, fuck it, whatever

Give me shapes and letters, if it's not forever

Then at least we'll have tattoos together

Mm, 'cause I love you

Mm, 'cause I love you

Mm, 'cause I love you

Mm

Knew it from the moment, from the moment

From the moment that I saw you naked, mm, yeah

I could never love nobody else, nobody else

The way I loved you, baby, mm, mm

One weekend (weekend), no sleepin' (sleepin')

You weren't even my girlfriend, yeah

We were kissin', like, real kissin'

Then somebody said

Let's get tattoos together, something to remember

If it's way too soon, fuck it, whatever

Give me shapes and letters, if it's not forever

Then at least we'll have tattoos together

Mm, 'cause I love you

Mm, 'cause I love you

Mm, 'cause I love you

Mm, tattoos together