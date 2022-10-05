Lirik Lagu I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Ain't Worried

I don't know what you've been told

But time is running out, no need to take it slow

I'm stepping to you toe-to-toe

I should be scared, honey, maybe so

But I ain't worried 'bout it right now (Right now)

Keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

I ain't worried 'bout it right now (Right now)

Swimmin' in the floods, dancing on the clouds below

I ain't worried 'bout it

I ain't worried 'bout it (Hey)

I don't know what you've been told

But time is running out so spend it like it's gold

I'm living like I'm nine zeros

Got no regrets even when I am broke (Yeah)

I'm at my best when I got something I'm wanting to steal

Way too busy for them problems and problems to feel (Yeah, yeah)

No stressing, just obsessing with sealing the deal

I'll take it in and let it go

But I ain't worried 'bout it right now (Right now)

Keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

I ain't worried 'bout it right now (Right now)

Swimmin' in the floods, dancing on the clouds below

I ain't worried 'bout it

I ain't worried 'bout it (Hey)

Ooh, I ain't worried

Ooh, oh, no, no

I ain't worried 'bout it right now (Right now)

Keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

I ain't worried 'bout it right now (Right now)

Swimmin' in the floods, dancing on the clouds below