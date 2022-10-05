Lirik Lagu Lost Stars – Adam Levine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost Stars – Adam Levine

Please, don't see

Just a boy caught up in dreams and fantasies

Please, see me

Reaching out for someone I can't see

Take my hand

Let's see where we wake up tomorrow

Best laid plans

Sometimes are just a one night stand

I'll be damned

Cupid's demanding back his arrow

So let's get drunk on our tears

And, God, tell us the reason

Youth is wasted on the young

It's hunting season and the lambs are on the run

Searching for meaning

But are we all lost stars

Trying to light up the dark?

Who are we?

Just a speck of dust within the galaxy

Woe is me

If we're not careful turns into reality

Don't you dare let our best memories bring you sorrow

Yesterday I saw a lion kiss a deer

Turn the page

Maybe we'll find a brand new ending

Where we're dancing in our tears

And, God, tell us the reason

Youth is wasted on the young

It's hunting season

And the lambs are on the run

Searching for meaning

But are we all lost stars

Trying to light up the dark?

And I thought I saw you out there crying

And I thought I heard you call my name

And I thought I heard you out there crying

Just the same

Oh yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah

God, give us the reason

Youth is wasted on the young

It's hunting season and this lamb is on the run