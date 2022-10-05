Lirik Lagu Lost Stars – Adam Levine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost Stars – Adam Levine
Please, don't see
Just a boy caught up in dreams and fantasies
Please, see me
Reaching out for someone I can't see
Take my hand
Let's see where we wake up tomorrow
Best laid plans
Sometimes are just a one night stand
I'll be damned
Cupid's demanding back his arrow
So let's get drunk on our tears
And, God, tell us the reason
Youth is wasted on the young
It's hunting season and the lambs are on the run
Searching for meaning
But are we all lost stars
Trying to light up the dark?
Who are we?
Just a speck of dust within the galaxy
Woe is me
If we're not careful turns into reality
Don't you dare let our best memories bring you sorrow
Yesterday I saw a lion kiss a deer
Turn the page
Maybe we'll find a brand new ending
Where we're dancing in our tears
And, God, tell us the reason
Youth is wasted on the young
It's hunting season
And the lambs are on the run
Searching for meaning
But are we all lost stars
Trying to light up the dark?
And I thought I saw you out there crying
And I thought I heard you call my name
And I thought I heard you out there crying
Just the same
Oh yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah
God, give us the reason
Youth is wasted on the young
It's hunting season and this lamb is on the run
