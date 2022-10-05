Lirik Lagu Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Land in Miami

The air was hot from summer rain

Sweat dripping off me

Before I even knew her name, la-la-la

It felt like ooh, la-la-la

Yeah, no

Sapphire moonlight

We danced for hours in the sand

Tequila sunrise

Her body fit right in my hands, la-la-la

It felt like ooh, la-la-la, yeah

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Locked in the hotel

There's just some things that never change

You say we're just friends

But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la

'Cause you know it's been a long time coming

Don't you let me fall, oh

Ooh, when your lips undress me

Hooked on your tongue

Ooh, love, your kiss is deadly

Don't stop

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh, la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la (true, la-la)

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

All along I've been coming for ya (for ya)

And I hope it meant something to ya (ooh)

Call my name, I'll be coming for ya

Coming for ya, coming for ya, coming for ya

For ya

For ya (oh, she loves it when I call)

For ya

Ooh, I should be running

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Kredit:

Artis: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Album: Señorita

Dirilis: 2019

Penulis lagu: Alexandra Leah Tamposi / Andrew Wotman / Benjamin Joseph Levin / Camila Cabello / Charlotte Emma Aitchison / Jack Robert Patterson / Magnus Hoeiberg / Shawn Mendes

Fakta Dibalik Lagu Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Arti Señorita

"Senorita" adalah lagu cinta Latin yang halus di mana Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello bersenandung tentang romansa fiktif mereka. "Señorita" dalam bahasa Spanyol berarti "Nona" dalam bahasa Inggris, dan merupakan cara untuk menyapa wanita yang belum menikah. Cabello kelahiran Kuba menyukainya ketika Mendes Kanada-Portugis memanggilnya dengan nama itu.

Kolaborasi kedua Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello

Mendes dan Cabello sebelumnya berkolaborasi pada hit 2015 “I Know What You Did Last Summer" Pasangan ini menjalin persahabatan dekat saat merekam lagu itu dan tahu bahwa mereka ingin bekerja sama lagi. "Señorita" telah dikerjakan selama sekitar sembilan bulan sebelum dirilis pada 21 Juni 2019. Mendes dan Cabello mulai berkencan secara nyata pada bulan berikutnya. Romansa mereka berlanjut hingga November 2021, ketika mereka mengumumkan perpisahan mereka melalui Instagram.