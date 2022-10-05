Lirik Lagu Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
But every touch is ooh, la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Land in Miami
The air was hot from summer rain
Sweat dripping off me
Before I even knew her name, la-la-la
It felt like ooh, la-la-la
Yeah, no
Sapphire moonlight
We danced for hours in the sand
Tequila sunrise
Her body fit right in my hands, la-la-la
It felt like ooh, la-la-la, yeah
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
But every touch is ooh, la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya
But every touch is ooh, la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Locked in the hotel
There's just some things that never change
You say we're just friends
But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la
'Cause you know it's been a long time coming
Don't you let me fall, oh
Ooh, when your lips undress me
Hooked on your tongue
Ooh, love, your kiss is deadly
Don't stop
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
But every touch is ooh, la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya
But every touch is ooh, la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la (true, la-la)
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
All along I've been coming for ya (for ya)
And I hope it meant something to ya (ooh)
Call my name, I'll be coming for ya
Coming for ya, coming for ya, coming for ya
For ya
For ya (oh, she loves it when I call)
For ya
Ooh, I should be running
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Kredit:
Artis: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
Album: Señorita
Dirilis: 2019
Penulis lagu: Alexandra Leah Tamposi / Andrew Wotman / Benjamin Joseph Levin / Camila Cabello / Charlotte Emma Aitchison / Jack Robert Patterson / Magnus Hoeiberg / Shawn Mendes
Fakta Dibalik Lagu Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- Arti Señorita
"Senorita" adalah lagu cinta Latin yang halus di mana Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello bersenandung tentang romansa fiktif mereka. "Señorita" dalam bahasa Spanyol berarti "Nona" dalam bahasa Inggris, dan merupakan cara untuk menyapa wanita yang belum menikah. Cabello kelahiran Kuba menyukainya ketika Mendes Kanada-Portugis memanggilnya dengan nama itu.
- Kolaborasi kedua Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello
Mendes dan Cabello sebelumnya berkolaborasi pada hit 2015 “I Know What You Did Last Summer" Pasangan ini menjalin persahabatan dekat saat merekam lagu itu dan tahu bahwa mereka ingin bekerja sama lagi. "Señorita" telah dikerjakan selama sekitar sembilan bulan sebelum dirilis pada 21 Juni 2019. Mendes dan Cabello mulai berkencan secara nyata pada bulan berikutnya. Romansa mereka berlanjut hingga November 2021, ketika mereka mengumumkan perpisahan mereka melalui Instagram.
