Lirik Lagu We Are The Champions - Queen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Grup band legendaris, Queen.
Grup band legendaris, Queen. /Instagram/officialqueenmusic

Lirik Lagu We Are the Champions - Queen

I've paid my dues
Time after time
I've done my sentence
But committed no crime

And bad mistakes
I've made a few
I've had my share of sand
Kicked in my face

But I've come through
And we mean to go on and on and on and on
We are the champions, my friends
And we'll keep on fighting till the end

We are the champions
We are the champions
No time for losers
'Cause we are the champions of the World

I've taken my bows
And my curtain calls
You brought me fame and fortune
And everything that goes with it

I thank you all
But it's been no bed of roses
No pleasure cruise
I consider it a challenge before

The human race
And I ain't gonna lose
And we mean to go on and on and on and on
We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting till the end
We are the champions
We are the champions
No time for losers

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Irama Laot Teduh - Sal Priadi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Irama Laot Teduh - Sal Priadi dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB

Lirik Lagu Oktober Hitam - Iksan Skuter dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kita yang Beda - Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kita yang Beda - Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Manusia Bodoh – Ada Band, Terinspirasi dari Kisah Cinta Sahabat Sang Vokalis

Lirik Lagu Manusia Bodoh – Ada Band, Terinspirasi dari Kisah Cinta Sahabat Sang Vokalis

5 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB
Lirik Manusia Biasa - Yovie and Nuno dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Manusia Biasa - Yovie and Nuno dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Hills - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Hills - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu We Are The Champions - Queen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Are The Champions - Queen dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kehadiranmu - Vagetoz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kehadiranmu - Vagetoz dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:31 WIB
Lirik Lagu Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Perfect Stranger – Jonas Blue feat JP Cooper dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Perfect Stranger – Jonas Blue feat JP Cooper dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 04:28 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
8

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
9

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
10

Ini 8 Alasan Psikologis Penyebab Pasanganmu Selingkuh, Apa Saja?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Melihat Perspektif yang Sangat Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Melihat Perspektif yang Sangat Besar

5 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Portal Kudus

TERBARU WALLPAPER Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Desain Paling Estetik, Cocok Sambut Peringatan Maulid Seru

TERBARU WALLPAPER Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Desain Paling Estetik, Cocok Sambut Peringatan Maulid Seru

5 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Jadikan Masa Lalu Sebagai Pembelajaran

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Jadikan Masa Lalu Sebagai Pembelajaran

5 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Cancer Kemajuan Moneter Tidak Menggembirakan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Cancer Kemajuan Moneter Tidak Menggembirakan

5 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Uang Sebagian dari Kekayaan Warisan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 5 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Uang Sebagian dari Kekayaan Warisan

5 Oktober 2022, 05:36 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Tunda Segala Keinginanmu untuk Saat Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Tunda Segala Keinginanmu untuk Saat Ini

5 Oktober 2022, 05:36 WIB

Portal Jogja

Polisi Dalami Unsur Pidana Konten Prank Laporan KDRT Baim Wong dan Paula

Polisi Dalami Unsur Pidana Konten Prank Laporan KDRT Baim Wong dan Paula

5 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 Halaman 106 - 113 Kegiatan 1 Menulis Tanggapan Teks Tanggapan Novel

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 Halaman 106 - 113 Kegiatan 1 Menulis Tanggapan Teks Tanggapan Novel

5 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Acara RCTI, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun Season 6

Jadwal Acara RCTI, Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun Season 6

5 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 5 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Magetan

Jadwal Vaksin Terbaru di Magetan, Hari Ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 di 10 Lokasi,Simak Jam Layanan dan Syaratnya

Jadwal Vaksin Terbaru di Magetan, Hari Ini Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022 di 10 Lokasi,Simak Jam Layanan dan Syaratnya

5 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Berita Majalengka

Menarik, Acara Komedi Hingga Misteri Akan Disajikan Dalam Jadwal TV Trans7 Hari Ini 5 Oktober 2022

Menarik, Acara Komedi Hingga Misteri Akan Disajikan Dalam Jadwal TV Trans7 Hari Ini 5 Oktober 2022

5 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Login bsu.kemnaker.go.id Kemnaker, Cek Penerima BSU 2022 atau BLT Subsidi Gaji Tahap 4 yang Cair Rp600 Ribu

Login bsu.kemnaker.go.id Kemnaker, Cek Penerima BSU 2022 atau BLT Subsidi Gaji Tahap 4 yang Cair Rp600 Ribu

5 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal RCTI Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Ada Ikatan Cinta, Preman Pensiun S6 dan Dunia Terbalik

Jadwal RCTI Rabu, 5 Oktober 2022: Ada Ikatan Cinta, Preman Pensiun S6 dan Dunia Terbalik

5 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Modal 3 Lembar Roti Tawar Jadi Resep Cemilan Mewah, Murah, dan Mudah Dibuat, Kamu Harus Coba!

Modal 3 Lembar Roti Tawar Jadi Resep Cemilan Mewah, Murah, dan Mudah Dibuat, Kamu Harus Coba!

5 Oktober 2022, 05:34 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Dinamika Shuri dan Riri Wiliams Akan Diperlihatkan pada Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Menurut Sutradara

Dinamika Shuri dan Riri Wiliams Akan Diperlihatkan pada Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Menurut Sutradara

5 Oktober 2022, 05:34 WIB

Potensi Badung

Persib vs Persija Ditunda, Luis Milla Hentikan Program Latihan

Persib vs Persija Ditunda, Luis Milla Hentikan Program Latihan

5 Oktober 2022, 05:33 WIB

Portal Kudus

BACKGROUND Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Paling Menarik dan Estetik dengan Desain Unik Sambut Maulid Nabi

BACKGROUND Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022 Paling Menarik dan Estetik dengan Desain Unik Sambut Maulid Nabi

5 Oktober 2022, 05:33 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Gemini Kebahagiaan Akan Hadir

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Gemini Kebahagiaan Akan Hadir

5 Oktober 2022, 05:33 WIB

Kabar Kei

Cumi Asam Pedas, Simak Resep dan Cara Dalam Membuatnya!

Cumi Asam Pedas, Simak Resep dan Cara Dalam Membuatnya!

5 Oktober 2022, 05:33 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Ada Kabar Baik dari Sisi Kesehatanmu

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Ada Kabar Baik dari Sisi Kesehatanmu

5 Oktober 2022, 05:32 WIB

Indo Bali News

Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Malang Bertambah, Gubernur Jatim: Yang Meninggal Dunia 131 Orang

Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Malang Bertambah, Gubernur Jatim: Yang Meninggal Dunia 131 Orang

5 Oktober 2022, 05:32 WIB

Demak Bicara

Keseruan Shell bLU cRU Yamaha Enduro Challenge, Berpetualang Sekaligus Berkompetisi Buktikan Keunggulan WR 155

Keseruan Shell bLU cRU Yamaha Enduro Challenge, Berpetualang Sekaligus Berkompetisi Buktikan Keunggulan WR 155

5 Oktober 2022, 05:31 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Tiga Manfaat Mulia Ketika Kita Membasahi Lidah dengan Ucapan Sholawat Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Tiga Manfaat Mulia Ketika Kita Membasahi Lidah dengan Ucapan Sholawat Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

5 Oktober 2022, 05:31 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Positif Thinking Terhadap Sesuatu Hal

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini Rabu 5 Oktober 2022: Positif Thinking Terhadap Sesuatu Hal

5 Oktober 2022, 05:30 WIB