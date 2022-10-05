Lirik Lagu Story of My Life – One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Story of My Life
Written in these walls are the stories that I can’t explain
I leave my heart open
But it stays right here empty for days
She tolds me in the morning
She don’t feel the same about us in her bones
It seems to me that when I die
These words will be written on my stone
And I’ll be gone gone tonight
The ground beneath my feet is open
The way that I been holdin’ on too tight
With nothing in between
The story of my life I take her home
I drive all night to keep her warm
And time…
Is frozen (the story of my life)
The story of my life I give her hope
I spend her love until she’s broke inside
The story of my life (the storu of, the story of)
Written on these walls are
The colours that I can’t change
Leave my heart open
But it stays right here in its cage
I know that in the morning now
I’ll see us in the light upon a hill
Although I am broken my heart is untamed still
And I’ll be gone gone tonight
The fire beneath my feet is burning bright
The way that I been holdin’ on too tight
With nothing in between
The story of my life I take her home
I drive all night to keep her warm
And time…
Is froze (the story of, the story of)
And I been waiting for this time to come around
But baby running after you
Is like chasing the clouds
