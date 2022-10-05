Lirik Lagu Story of My Life – One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Story of My Life

Written in these walls are the stories that I can’t explain

I leave my heart open

But it stays right here empty for days

She tolds me in the morning

She don’t feel the same about us in her bones

It seems to me that when I die

These words will be written on my stone

And I’ll be gone gone tonight

The ground beneath my feet is open

The way that I been holdin’ on too tight

With nothing in between

The story of my life I take her home

I drive all night to keep her warm

And time…

Is frozen (the story of my life)

The story of my life I give her hope

I spend her love until she’s broke inside

The story of my life (the storu of, the story of)

Written on these walls are

The colours that I can’t change

Leave my heart open

But it stays right here in its cage

I know that in the morning now

I’ll see us in the light upon a hill

Although I am broken my heart is untamed still

And I’ll be gone gone tonight

The fire beneath my feet is burning bright

The way that I been holdin’ on too tight

With nothing in between

The story of my life I take her home

I drive all night to keep her warm

And time…

Is froze (the story of, the story of)

And I been waiting for this time to come around

But baby running after you

Is like chasing the clouds