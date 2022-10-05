Lirik Good Years - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Good Years - ZAYN
I'd rather be anywhere
Anywhere but here
I'd rather be anywhere
Anywhere but here
I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears
I pray to God I didn't waste all my good years
All my good years
All my good years
Editor: Abdul Muhaemin
