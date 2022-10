Lirik Lagu Steal My Girl - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Steal My Girl

She’s been my queen

Since we were sixteen

We want the same things

We dream the same dreams

Allright, alright

I got it all

‘Cause she is the one

Her mum calls me love

Her dad calls me son

Alright, alright

I know, I know, I know for sure

Everybody wanna steal my girl

Everybody wanna take her heart away

Couple billion in the whole wide world

Find another one ‘cause she belongs to me

Everybody wanna steal my girl

Everybody wanna take her heart away

Couple billion in the whole wide world

Find another one ‘cause she belongs to me

Na na na na na na (oh, yeah)

Na na na na na na (alright)

Na na na na na na

Na na, she belongs to me

Kisses like cream

Her walk is so mean

And every jaw drop

When she’s in those jeans

Alright, alright

I don’t exist

If I don’t have her

The sun doesn’t shine

The world doesn’t turn

Alright, alright