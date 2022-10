Lirik lagu Calvins Joint – Mac Ayres feat Declan Miers

I don't wanna wake up

From sleeping in this same bed everyday

Oh the storm been comin' I ain't gonna stay

Keep on tryna get on my own way

How many times should

Should I pass on by that big old willow tree

Just to prove that there ain't nothin here for me

And let me on my way so cheerfully (so cheerfully)

So cheerfully