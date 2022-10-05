Lirik We Will Rock You - Queen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik We Will Rock You - The Queen
Buddy, you're a boy, make a big noise
Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday
You got mud on your face, you big disgrace
Kicking your can all over the place, singin'
We will, we will rock you
We will, we will rock you
Buddy, you're a young man, hard man
Shouting in the street, gonna take on the world someday
You got blood on your face, you big disgrace
Waving your banner all over the place
We will, we will rock you, sing it!
We will, we will rock you
Buddy, you're an old man, poor man
Pleading with your eyes, gonna make you some peace someday
You got mud on your face, big disgrace
Somebody better put you back into your place
We will, we will rock you, sing it
We will, we will rock you, everybody
We will, we will rock you, hmm
We will, we will rock you
Penulis lagu: Brian Harold May
Fakta di Balik Lagu We Will Rock You
Queen merupakan grup musik rock dari Britania Raya yang dibentuk tahun 1970 di London. Semula, mereka terdiri dari Freddie Mercury (vokal, piano), Brian May (gitar, vokal), Roger Taylor (drum, vokal), dan John Deacon (bass).
