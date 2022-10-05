Lirik We Will Rock You - Queen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik We Will Rock You - The Queen

Buddy, you're a boy, make a big noise

Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday

You got mud on your face, you big disgrace

Kicking your can all over the place, singin'

We will, we will rock you

We will, we will rock you

Buddy, you're a young man, hard man

Shouting in the street, gonna take on the world someday

You got blood on your face, you big disgrace

Waving your banner all over the place

We will, we will rock you, sing it!

We will, we will rock you

Buddy, you're an old man, poor man

Pleading with your eyes, gonna make you some peace someday

You got mud on your face, big disgrace

Somebody better put you back into your place

We will, we will rock you, sing it

We will, we will rock you, everybody

We will, we will rock you, hmm

We will, we will rock you

Penulis lagu: Brian Harold May

Fakta di Balik Lagu We Will Rock You

Queen merupakan grup musik rock dari Britania Raya yang dibentuk tahun 1970 di London. Semula, mereka terdiri dari Freddie Mercury (vokal, piano), Brian May (gitar, vokal), Roger Taylor (drum, vokal), dan John Deacon (bass).