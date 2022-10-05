Lirik Lagu Baby Don't Let Me Go - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby Don't Let Me Go
Ooh
Yeah
Baby, please stay near
Don't know how I'd live without you here
It feels like I'm drowning, I've got no air
My life is nothing without you here
So, baby, please don't leave me now, don't leave me now
Don't let me go
Don't let me go
Don't let me go, ooh
You've got something I can't describe
You're the one I wanted my whole life
Whatever happened to the times we shared
I want your love in palm of my hands
So, baby, please don't leave me now, don't leave me now
Oh, don't let me go
Don't let me go
Don't let me go, whoa
Don't let me go
You built me up then you break me down
You could break my heart without a sound
You've got the softest touch and no deceit
And no money or car could change what you mean to me
