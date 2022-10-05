Lirik Lagu Baby Don't Let Me Go - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby Don't Let Me Go

Ooh

Yeah

Baby, please stay near

Don't know how I'd live without you here

It feels like I'm drowning, I've got no air

My life is nothing without you here

So, baby, please don't leave me now, don't leave me now

Don't let me go

Don't let me go

Don't let me go, ooh

You've got something I can't describe

You're the one I wanted my whole life

Whatever happened to the times we shared

I want your love in palm of my hands

So, baby, please don't leave me now, don't leave me now

Oh, don't let me go

Don't let me go

Don't let me go, whoa

Don't let me go

You built me up then you break me down

You could break my heart without a sound

You've got the softest touch and no deceit

And no money or car could change what you mean to me