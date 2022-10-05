Lirik Lagu Baby Don't Let Me Go - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 5 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Oslo Ibrahim.
Oslo Ibrahim. /Instagram @osloibrahim

Lirik Lagu Baby Don't Let Me Go 

Ooh
Yeah

Baby, please stay near
Don't know how I'd live without you here
It feels like I'm drowning, I've got no air
My life is nothing without you here

So, baby, please don't leave me now, don't leave me now

Don't let me go
Don't let me go
Don't let me go, ooh

You've got something I can't describe
You're the one I wanted my whole life
Whatever happened to the times we shared
I want your love in palm of my hands

So, baby, please don't leave me now, don't leave me now

Oh, don't let me go
Don't let me go
Don't let me go, whoa
Don't let me go

You built me up then you break me down
You could break my heart without a sound
You've got the softest touch and no deceit
And no money or car could change what you mean to me

