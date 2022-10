Lirik Lagu Long Flight – Taeyong

Took a flight go to the cloud nine

I haneul wileul jamsi billyeoboa

Eodideun i bihaeng-eul neowa nan

Let's show how we fly oh no

Get out of town Get out of town

Bolasbich haneulgwa naneun chum-eul chujyo

Saebyeogbich-ui i hyang-yeon an-e oh no

Geul-eul nallyeo (yeah yeah yeah yeah)