Lirik Lagu Thunder - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 5 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB
Video klip Thunder dari Imagine Dragons.
Video klip Thunder dari Imagine Dragons.

Lirik lagu Thunder - Imagine Dragons

Just a young gun with a quick fuse
I was uptight, wanna let loose
I was dreaming of bigger things and
Wanna leave my own life behind

Not a "Yes sir", not a follower
Fit the box, fit the mold
Have a seat in the foyer, take a number
I was lightning before the thunder

Thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, thunder
Thunder
Kids were laughing in my classes

While I was scheming for the masses
Who do you think you are?
Dreaming 'bout being a big star
They say, "You're basic", they say, "You're easy"

You're always riding in the backseat
Now I'm smiling from the stage while
You were clapping in the nosebleeds
Thunder, thunder, thun-

Thunder, thun-thun-thunder
Thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Editor: Irwan Suherman

