Lirik Lagu Thunder - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Thunder - Imagine Dragons

Just a young gun with a quick fuse

I was uptight, wanna let loose

I was dreaming of bigger things and

Wanna leave my own life behind

Not a "Yes sir", not a follower

Fit the box, fit the mold

Have a seat in the foyer, take a number

I was lightning before the thunder

Thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Thunder, thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder, thunder

Thunder

Kids were laughing in my classes

While I was scheming for the masses

Who do you think you are?

Dreaming 'bout being a big star

They say, "You're basic", they say, "You're easy"

You're always riding in the backseat

Now I'm smiling from the stage while

You were clapping in the nosebleeds

Thunder, thunder, thun-

Thunder, thun-thun-thunder

Thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder