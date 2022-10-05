Lirik Lagu Thunder - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Thunder - Imagine Dragons
Just a young gun with a quick fuse
I was uptight, wanna let loose
I was dreaming of bigger things and
Wanna leave my own life behind
Not a "Yes sir", not a follower
Fit the box, fit the mold
Have a seat in the foyer, take a number
I was lightning before the thunder
Thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, thunder
Thunder
Kids were laughing in my classes
While I was scheming for the masses
Who do you think you are?
Dreaming 'bout being a big star
They say, "You're basic", they say, "You're easy"
You're always riding in the backseat
Now I'm smiling from the stage while
You were clapping in the nosebleeds
Thunder, thunder, thun-
Thunder, thun-thun-thunder
Thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
